Four Cong MLAs write to Sonia, seek Rana Gurjeet’s ouster

A day after Punjab Cabinet minister Rana Gurjeet Singh’s son, Rana Inder Partap, announced that he will contest against Congress candidate and sitting MLA Navtej Singh Cheema from Sultanpur Lodhi, four MLAs have written a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi demanding that minister Rana Gurjeet Singh be expelled from the party.

These 4 MLAs have accused Rana Gurjeet of backstabbing the party.

The letter has been written by MLAs Navtej Singh Cheema, Avtar Singh Jr. Bawa Henry, sitting MLA from Jalandhar North constituency, Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, sitting MLA from Phagwara and Sukhpal Singh Khaira, former AAP MLA, who joined Congress and facing an Enforcement Directorate case and is still in a jail for the past over two months.

The letter says, “Rana Gurjeet Singh, who resigned as a minister in 2018 from the Punjab Cabinet for his alleged involvement in a sand mining scam in the state, is trying his best to destroy the winnability of the Congress Party in the forthcoming elections.”

It alleges that Rana Gurjit Singh is weakening the Congress by deliberately interfering in various constituencies of Doaba region such as Sultanpur Lodhi, Phagwara, Bholath, Jalandhar North, Banga etc.

“After being re-appointed as minister, Rana Gurjeet Singh, while showing arrogance, has declared his son Rana Inder Partap Singh as Independent candidate against the two-time Congress MLA of Sultanpur Lodhi, Navtej Singh Cheema. This is nothing but a gross violation of party discipline as well as equal to stabbing the party in the back in the crucial moment when there is strong buzz of forming the government again. He is doing this because he is playing into the hands of opposition parties, especially the BJP. He has close ties with the BJP due to his liquor business and sugar mills situated in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and other states,” stated in the letter.

It further says that Rana Gurjeet also has close ties with former CM Amarinder Singh and recently his close aide, Amandeep Singh alias Gora Gill, joined Punjab Lok Congress, adding that Gill was all set to contest from Bholath constituency.

The letter criticises the minister of “publicly making baseless allegations against PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu which is also a violation of party discipline”.

It concludes that his party should immediately withdraw his nomination from Kapurthala constituency and expel him from the party.

A copy of this letter has been sent to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Harish Chaudhary.

Cheema, Dhaliwal and Sukhpal Khaira’s son, Mehtab Khaira, confirmed that the letter had been sent to Congress chief.