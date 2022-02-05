Punjab polls: Former SAD leader joins Cong

Former SAD leader Darbara Singh Guru, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2012 Vidhan Sabha polls from Bhadaur and 2017 elections from Bassi Pathana, joined the Congress on Friday in the presence of CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

While thanking Channi, Darbara said, “It is a matter of honour for Bhadaur that a CM has chosen this constituency to contest. The mood in Bhadaur is already clear.”

Talking about his reason to quit SAD, Guru said, “I had a great relationship with Badal senior but Sukhbir Singh Badal is full of attitude. I had difference of opinion with the SAD president on many issues and so I decided to quit SAD. They had double standards on farm laws too.”

Meanwhile, AAP’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann was in Mehal Kalan constituency of Barnala on Friday to campaign for candidate Kulwant Singh Pandori. Mann reached Barnala in the evening. He said, “Many people met me and said that at the age of 37 they are not eligible for government jobs but Parkash Singh Badal is contesting elections even at the age of 94.”