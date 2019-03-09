Former Odisha CM Hemananda Biswal’s daughter Sunita Biswal joins BJD

Former Odisha chief minister Hemananda Biswals daughter and Congress leader Sunita Biswal Saturday joined the ruling BJD, barely two days after the Congress had announced that it will strictly follow ‘one family, one ticket’ policy for the upcoming polls.

Sunita Biswal, also the former executive president of the Sundargarh district Congress, joined the BJD along with hundreds of her supporters in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“I am glad that Smt. Sunita Biswal, daughter of former chief minister Hemanada Biswal has joined our party along with her supporters. I welcome them to the party. I am sure they will strengthen the BJD further,” Patnaik said.

Sunita said she joined the regional party after consulting her in-laws.

“Since my father is in the Congress, I was not open to quitting the party. I am impressed by Naveen Patnaik’s welfare programnme for women, farmers and youths. I hope, I will be able to do something for the people of Sundergarh,” Sunita told reporters.

Sunita said she has joined the BJD without any condition and will accept whatever decision the party chief takes regarding tickets to contest polls.

Reacting to her daughter’s decision, Hemananda Biswal said: “My daughter is quite grown up to take decision on her own. I have nothing to do with this. I continue to remain in the Congress.”

Biswal’s daughter quit the party barely two days after AICC in-charge of Odisha Jitendra Singh announced that the Congress will adopt “one family, one ticket” policy in the upcoming elections.

“Some leaders seek tickets for more than one member of their family. This time, the party has decided that only one ticket will be given to one family. However, if a senior family member, to whom the ticket is allotted, decides not to contest, he or she has the option to pass on the ticket to his/her son or daughter,” Singh had told reporters on Thursday.