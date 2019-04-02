Former Navy Chief writes to EC against Adityanath’s ‘Modiji ki sena’ remark

Former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas has approached the Election Commission against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remark at a rally on Sunday in which he called the Indian Army “Modiji ki Sena”. Ramdas said the armed forces do not belong to any individual or political party.

“The Armed Forces are NOT a private force belonging to any individual or political party, and therefore any suggestion to that effect is completely unacceptable,” the formal Navy chief stated in his letter to CEC Sunil Arora.

Ramdas had written to the EC last month as well, raising concerns over ‘growing politicisation of the armed forces by political parties’.

He also appreciated the notification to political parties released by the EC to desist them from using images of the military as part of electioneering, in his latter.

At a rally in Ghaziabad on Sunday, Adityanath, while referring to developments post the Pulwama terror attack, had said: “Congress ke log atankwadiyon ko biryani khilate thhay, aur Modiji ki sena atankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai. Yahi antar hai. Congress ke log Azhar Masood jaise atankwadiyon ke saath ji laga karke atankwad ko protsahit karti hai. Aur Modiji ke netritva mein, aaj aatankwad ko, unke thikano ko nasht aur dhwast karke aatankwad ki hi nahi, Pakistan ki kamar todne ka kaam Bharatiya Janata Party ki sarkar kar rahi hai.” (“People of the Congress used to feed biryani to terrorists while Modiji’s army gives bullets and bombs to terrorists. This is the difference. People of the Congress encouraged terrorism by using ji to address terrorists such as Azhar Masood. Under Modiji’s leadership, the BJP government is not only destroying the locations of terrorists but also breaking Pakistan’s back.”)

The remarks drew an angry response from Congress as well. Its spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said: “Yogi Adityanath has renamed the Indian Army to Modi’s Sena. This is an insult to our armed forces. They are India’s Armed Forces, not the private army of Prachaar Mantri. Yogi Adityanath must apologise.”