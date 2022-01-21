Former MLA Masood rejects charge by aide in video, says will stay with Akhilesh Yadav

Dismissing speculation that he along with his close aide and Saharanpur Dehat MLA Masood Akhtar would join the Bahujan Samaj Party, former MLA Imran Masood on Thursday said that he would remain in the Samajwadi Party and that he had joined the party without any conditions.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Masood, who was among Congress’ prominent minority leaders in western Uttar Pradesh before he left the party, said, “There is no basis to these speculations. I am with the Samajwadi party and would remain in the Samajwadi Party. I still stand by my statement where I had sought support of everyone to make Akhilesh Yadav as Chief Minister. As far as contesting the election is concerned, our joining SP was without any conditions.”

His statement comes days after a video of Akhtar alleging that he and Masood were ditched by the SP went viral on social media.

“Failed talks over tickets for Masood and his supporters had led to differences between the two sides, but negotiations are on to convince Masood to contest the Assembly election from the seat being offered by SP.”