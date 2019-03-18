Former IPS officer who arrested Jagan in assets case joins Jana Sena party

Former IPS officer V V Lakshminarayana, 53, who had arrested Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Gali Janardhana Reddy, when he was a CBI officer, has joined K Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena party. Lakshminarayana is likely to contest in the April 11 elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Advertising

When he was posted to the CBI (Hyderabad Unit), Lakshminarayana, as an IG and later as Joint Director, had investigated the disproportionate assets case against Jagan. He has also handled several other high profile cases including Obulapuram mining scam, Emaar Properties case, and Satyam Computers scam.

On Sunday afternoon, Lakshminarayana met Pawan Kalyan at Jana Sena office in Hyderabad and formally joined the party. “Very few persons have the kind of qualities that Pawan Kalyan has. He is very committed towards work for the people and our ideas and vision match. I am happy to join Jana Sena,’’ Lakshminarayana said.

The Jana Sena on Sunday also announced an electoral tie-up with the Bahujan Samaj Party in Andhra Pradesh, allotting three Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats to it for the April 11 elections.

Hailing from Kadapa district, Lakshminarayana is a 1990 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre. He was posted as SP of Nanded and then joined the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad before being posted to the CBI in 2006. After a seven-year stint in the CBI, he was appointed as Joint Commissioner of Police, Thane in March 2013. Lakshminarayana was later promoted as Additional DGP.