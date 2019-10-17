Former Haryana Cong chief Ashok Tanwar backs JJP, says Dushyant should be CM

DAYS AFTER resigning from the Congress, the party’s former Haryana unit president Ashok Tanwar announced his support to the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on Wednesday.

A JJP leader, however, made it clear that as of now, there is no word from him on joining the party.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday, Tanwar said, “I wish they (JJP) form the government. In the current political circumstances and requirements, I believe the 36 biradaris (communities) should join hands to make him (Dushyant) the chief minister of the state.”

He referred to Dushyant, who was also present at the press conference, as a “nice and young face”.

Tanwar, who was appointed the Haryana Congress president in 2014, had been locked in a feud with former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda over the past few months. Last month, he was replaced by Kumari Selja and Hooda was appointed as the Congress’s legislative party leader.

Earlier this month, Tanwar protested outside Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s residence over alleged irregularities in ticket distribution. Soon after, he resigned from the party.

JJP leaders claimed that Tanwar’s support to Dushyant will boost the prospects of their candidates in many areas, especially Sirsa, Fatehabad and Hisar.

According to a press note released by the JJP, Tanwar said the Congress will become the “third party” in the state and “face the wrath of people due to arrogant leaders”.

Dushyant said Tanwar is a “grassroots” leader with a mass appeal and his support will benefit the JJP. He added that Tanwar’s support to the JJP is not limited to the Assembly elections, but will continue.

The JJP leader said Tanwar will be addressing dozens of rallies in support of JJP till October 19.

Soon after the announcement, the two went to address a rally at Hathin to extend support to the local JJP candidate.

Later in the day, Tanwar and his wife Avantika met senior INLD leader Abhay Chautala in Sirsa to announce his support to him in Ellenabad constituency. Abhay, in turn, invited Tanwar for an INLD rally.

Tanwar told local journalists that his decision to support the JJP is aimed at keeping the BJP out of power, adding that he would support the winnable candidates of the JJP and the INLD.

“The comrades who were with me during the days of struggle in the Congress will also get my support,” he said.