Former Delhi Congress MLA expelled for six years for ‘anti-party activities’

Congress expelled its former Delhi legislator Bishan Sharma from the party for six years for engaging in “anti-party activities”. Bishan was an MLA from the Ghonda Assembly segment, which falls under the North East Lok Sabha constituency, from where state party president Sheila Dikshit is seeking election to Parliament.

“As directed by president, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, Bishan Sharma, ex-MLA from Ghonda, has been expelled from the Congress for six years with immediate effect for anti-party activities,” a statement issued by the Congress said. According to sources, Sharma has been misguiding party workers and was also in touch with the BJP.

“Even after repeated warnings, he continued to mislead workers. The action was taken after discussions over the last four-five days,” said a senior party leader.

Sharma did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

Meanwhile, taking the election campaign forward, AICC in-charge of Delhi P C Chacko introduced all seven Congress candidates from Delhi. The capital will go to polls on May 12.

“The names of our candidates is enough for voters. We have all the top leaders contesting from all seven constituencies. A campaign committee has been formed for all constituencies, which will highlight local issues in the areas,” he said.

The party also launched seven e-rickshaws fitted with LED screens which will travel around the capital and highlight the national manifesto of the party. The party is expected to announce its Delhi-based manifesto in the coming days.