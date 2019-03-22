former cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP, says PM Modi is his inspiration

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi on Friday in the presence of Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Addressing a press conference, Gambhir said that he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to join the BJP. Follow Election Live

“I have done everything in cricket and now this is a very good platform to do something for the country,” he said. Shortly after the announcement was made, the cricketer met party chief Amit Shah.

Reports said Gambhir could be fielded by the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from one of the seats in Delhi. A PTI report quoted party sources as saying that he may contest from the New Delhi seat, which is currently represented by Meenakshi Lekhi.

At the press conference, Jaitley refused to confirm whether the cricketer would be contesting the upcoming elections.

The announcement finally put an end to speculation about the former cricketer joining politics, something Gambhir had denied multiple times in the past.

Gambhir was recently honoured with a Padma Shri award, and played a key role in Indian cricket team’s triumph at the 2011 World Cup and the 2007 T20 World Cup.