Former bureaucrat who is betting big on his track record

Sucha Ram Ladhar

Age: 63

Occupation: Former IAS officer

Party: BJP

Constituency: Gill (Reserved)

Voters: 2.68 lakh (Male: 1.42 lakh, Female: 1.26 lakh)

Why politics: I want to serve the society, especially the downtrodden, underprivileged and SC/ST community. I want to serve those who are not getting their due share in the country’s system. On March 28, 2020, we organised a ‘kisan mahapanhayat’ in Ludhiana to raise the voice of farmers against three farm laws and I also went to Singhu and Tikri borders to stand with farmers in their agitation. Immediately after, I also formed a political front ‘Kirti Kisan Sher-e-Punjab’ with an aim to raise issues of farmers and farm labourers. However, now I am with BJP because the three contentious laws have been withdrawn and there is no reason left to protest against the central government. My another reason for contesting polls is that the labour issues are still not resolved so instead of protesting, I thought I should be a part of BJP so that I can advocate the issue of labourers. Farmers left the labourers high and dry after their own issues were solved. Even though farmers gave slogans of ‘Kisan mazdoor ekta zindabad’, farmers left the cause of labourers midway. Some farmers are still protesting over MSP, but I can guarantee that now if MSP is given then they will stand with four new demands. This is never ending. Who will raise issues of landless Dalits who are still deprivedof their rights? The Punjab government is still not giving entitled reservation to the SC/ST. Even varsities such as PAU and GADVASU are not implementing reservation and gross discrimination is happening on Guru’s land.

CM Charanjit Singh Channi who claims to be messiah of SCs has done nothing for them. BJP is a good choice for me because it is working better than other parties and raised several Sikh issues at the highest level including Kartarpur Corridor, abolishment of black list, justice for 1984 riot victims among others.

Winnability: During my bureaucratic career, I tried to do justice to every person who came to me. I am a native of Punjab, was born in Nawanshahr and live in Ludhiana. I was an honest and hardworking officer. When I was Ferozepur DC, we gave plots to landless. In Bathinda, we started special school for deaf and dumb children and as DC, Sangrur, I made rural roads encroachments-free. People of Punjab have seen my work as an officer. We introduced green toilets in rural households of Punjab in 2003 when I was posted as the director of panchayats. In 2016, as principal secretary (planning), we had sanctioned Rs 3.15 crore for installation of statues of Dr B R Ambedkar in all districts.

One issue that matters: Education, health and jobs for youth. Punjab youths moving abroad should be given jobs, especially young women before it’s too late and nothing is left in Punjab.

One promise: There are some illegal colonies on the outskirts of my constituency and people are living in hell-like conditions due to lack of basic amenities such as water, sewage etc. It would be my priority to get them regularised.

How life has changed: Family is supporting me in campaigning. The entire family is devoted to social work. It is a new venture for all of us.

By the way: I like reading and writing. (Has authored two books in Punjabi: Kyun khauf khaande ne lok…[on Dr BR Ambedkar] and an autobiography ‘Sherni da duddh’)

The opponents: Sitting MLA is Kuldip Singh Vaid of Congress, also a former IAS officer. Party is yet to announce his ticket this time. SAD has fielded former MLA Darshan Singh Shivalik, who lost in 2017. AAP has fielded Jiwan Singh Sanghowal again who lost in 2017.