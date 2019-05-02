Former BSF man Tej Bahadur’s nomination from Varanasi rejected

The nomination of Samajwadi Party candidate from Varanasi, former BSF personnel Tej Bahadur Yadav, was rejected by the Returning Officer (RO) on Wednesday on charges of contradictory information in two nomination papers and not seeking required permission from the Election Commission of India. Yadav was fielded by the SP on Monday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Seeking his response, the RO served a notice to Yadav on Tuesday regarding different answers to the same query in two sets of nomination papers on whether he was terminated from a government post. The notice said that in the first nomination paper, Yadav wrote “YES” to the query and in the second set, he said “NO”. The notice further said that he needed a certificate from the ECI clearing him to contest the election in case he was terminated from a government post.

Brahm Dev Tiwari, additional CEO, Uttar Pradesh, said that Yadav’s nomination papers were rejected because he failed to submit a certificate from the ECI. “He was terminated from a government post and such a person needs to get a certificate from the ECI to contest an election,” Tiwari said.

SP spokesperson, Manoj Rai Doobchandi, said the party leadership will decide on approaching the Supreme Court challenging the cancellation of nomination papers. “ The BJP leaders are scared of a fight between the PM and a former BSF jawan. They conspired to get his nomination cancelled,” he said.

Yadav’s lawyer Rajesh Gupta told The Indian Express that the “EC officials were influenced by senior BJP leaders”.