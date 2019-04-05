Odisha: Former BJP MLA Dilip Ray says won’t join any political party or contest elections

Rourkela strongman and former BJP MLA Dilip Ray on Thursday ruled out joining a political party or contesting elections in Odisha while stating he will continue to fight for the development of his constituency.

Referring to Odisha’s Mahanadi water dispute with neighbouring Chhattisgarh, unfulfilled promises of a second bridge over Brahmani river, a super-speciality hospital at Rourkela and jobs for Odia youth, Ray, a former Union Minister in the Vajpayee government and one of Odisha’s wealthiest politicians, had quit the BJP last year.

In an interview to the local press on Thursday, Ray said, “I will do whatever is necessary for Rourkela’s development, like (the issues of) the hospital and the bridge. Whoever decides to help us on both fronts, we will work with them. Whoever has not (helped), will not receive votes.”

The statement is seen as a shot against the BJP government at the Centre. When asked whether he will join any political party or contest elections, Ray said, “No”.

Ray also took aim at PM Modi’s development record with examples. In a meeting with his supporters in Rourkela, which was live streamed on Facebook, Ray said, “Seven times I met PM Modi, something that is difficult for an MP… I was an MLA… (Based on assurances from the Centre), I had myself stated that PM has sent Rs 260 crore for the hospital. But nothing had actually come”.

“Now the contractor wants a new tender with higher allocation. Then they (Centre) said Rs 90 crore has arrived. It took five years to sanction one-third of the required funds. I asked for proof, cheque number or photograph of the cheque. There is no reply”.

As per BJP’s local members, Ray’s exit from the BJP and his digs at the saffron party’s development record in Rourkela can prove costly for its Sundergarh MP candidate and Union Minister Jual Oram, who won last time with a small margin and now faces two strong candidates from Congress (George Tirkey) and BJD (Sunita Biswal).

Last month, Ray was seen entering Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence, prompting chatter of his return to BJD. However, no announcement came from either side.

Explaining why he has not joined BJD, Ray in the live stream narrated that he did not receive definite commitments on Rourkela’s development in the meeting though the CM said he was aware of the issues and assured a “follow up”.

In the interview, Ray also addressed questions on Bijoy Mohapatra’s return to BJP. Both Ray and Mohapatra had quit the party together, sending a joint resignation letter to BJP National President Amit Shah. “As a friend, we will do whatever is necessary,” Ray said on Mohapatra.