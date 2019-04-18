Former Armyman is first to file poll nomination in Gurgaon

The only candidate to file his nomination in the Gurgaon constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections so far is a 64-year-old former Armyman, who claims to have spent 18 years guarding the Raj Ghat memorial before opting for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme in 2011 “to join Anna Hazare’s movement”.

Advertising

In the affidavit submitted on Tuesday, Jai Kawar Tyagi, a “metric fail”, has stated that he is a social worker by profession, with an income procured through “pension and agriculture”.

This is not the first time he is contesting the Lok Sabha elections — he contested from Gurgaon in 2014 as well but had come in seventh of 22 candidates, with 3,147 votes. This time, however, he is more hopeful.

“I am relying on door-to-door campaigning… I have already completed most of my campaigning. The only reason I am contesting is because I realised that the major parties are doing nothing except looting people. I want people to wake up to the corruption in our system and vote to cure it,” said Tyagi.

Advertising

“While the PM is flying in airplanes with people’s money, the Congress, during its tenure, only ended up raising the living costs for common people,” he said.

It was in 1993 that Tyagi was deployed as part of the security detail at Raj Ghat. He says he left the job only “to join Anna Hazare and, later, Arvind Kejriwal”.

“I was hoping to get a ticket in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, but the Aam Aadmi Party fielded Yogendra Yadav instead. Then I decided to contest as an independent,” said Tyagi who is fighting from the ‘Daksh Party’ this time.

“My main area of focus will be to uplift the poor, and provide employment through equitable distribution of wealth. Why should some families have four or five people who have jobs while others have no earning member?” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress’s Captain Ajay Singh Yadav is expected to file his nomination on Thursday, and BJP’s Rao Inderjit Singh is expected to file it on Friday.