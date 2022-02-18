Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas likely to get central security cover

Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, who recently alleged that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had hobnobbed with Khalistani elements during the 2017 Punjab elections, is likely to get central security cover. Sources in the government said Vishwas’s security was being reviewed and a report had been sought from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in this regard.

Vishwas had recently told ANI that during the 2017 elections, he warned Kejriwal not to go with “fringe elements”, separatists and forces associated with the Khalistani movement. “But he said, nahin ho jayega (it will be done). One day, he told me… ‘ya toh main ek swantatra sube ka mukhyamantri banoonga (I’ll either be the chief minister of an independent state)…’ I then told him that’s separatism… To which he said, ‘Theek hai, toh mein swantantra desh ka pehla pradhan mantri banoonga (Ok, then I’ll be the first PM of an independent nation’.”

Following the statement, both the BJP and Congress had accused Kejriwal of being hand-in-glove with separatist elements in Punjab. AAP has hit back saying that the Delhi CM was being falsely accused of such charges as the two parties were losing the Punjab elections and that the AAP was on road to victory. Kejriwal on Friday also said in a press conference that such allegations are being made against him by political rivals for the past several years and if they were true, the central agencies should have arrested him.

The move to give Vishwas central security cover comes days after Centre granted paramilitary protection to 25 BJP leaders from UP and Punjab for elections. While BJP candidate against former CM Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal constituency in UP’s Mainpuri, SPS Baghel, has been granted Z category security of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Delhi MP Hansraj Hans has been given the same protection for his travels n Punjab till elections are over. BJP MP from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh, Ramesh Chand Bind, has been given X-category CISF cover till the elections.

Barring these three, all the other BJP leaders who have been given Y and Y-plus category security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) till the elections are from Punjab, including CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s former aide Nimisha Mehta. Some of the prominent names on the list are: Avtar Singh Zira, Sardar Didar Singh Bhatti, Sardar Kanwar Veer Singh Tohra, Sardar Gurpreet Singh Bhatti, Sardar Hariot Kamal, Sukhvinder Singh Bindra and Parminder Singh Dhindsa.

Sources in the ministry said the security cover was given following Intelligence Bureau reports of threats to their lives during elections. According to sources, many of the leaders in Punjab who have been given security joined the BJP recently. “One of them even wrote to the Centre seeking central security cover, claiming a threat to his life,” said an official.