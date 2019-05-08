For voters in these Sundarban villages, this election is all about water

Dark clouds looming over the Matla river isn’t a relief from the scorching heat for Rashid Amin, who sits in the courtyard wondering if her house will survive this year’s approaching Kalbaishakhi. Amin is worried that the rains will cause the waters of the river to rise, which could inundate her home, or worse, wash it away again.

Since cyclone Alia in 2009, Amin says she lost her home six times over the years. The house is in Radhaballavpur village in Basanti block of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.

“When Alia came, it made us landless, we lost everything and had to move away from our home in the delta islands, from where we were evacuated,” she said.

Amin and her family shifted closer to the mainland, outside the Sundarbans jungle areas, hoping they would be safe. But it hasn’t worked. In the last eight years, the river hasn’t been kind.

“Every monsoon, my home gets flooded. There is no proper baad (embankment) here. Are these cement bags enough to guard our homes and villages?” said the mother of two, pointing to sacks stacked adjacent to her house.

In Radhaballavpur and the neighbouring village of Chandrakona, people want authorities to ensure the river doesn’t destroy their homes every monsoon. There are over 4,800 people living in the two villagers as per the 2011 census, and they allege that all their requests for an embankment have yielded little. With the region that is part of the Jaynagar Lok sabha constituency set to go to the polls on May 19, they say that their demand for an embankment doesn’t even feature in any candidates’ poll promises.

The villages lie beyond the Sonakhali Setu, a bridge opened in 2011 by erstwhile CPI(M) government and has become a lifeline for the people in the Sundarbans by connecting the islands to the mainland. The bridge, roads and buildings suggest development has reached the region, but the condition of those who live in these villages hasn’t improved. Over the years, the river changed its course, affecting those living beside it.

“Party people come and ask for votes, we tell them we need homes, if not that at least build a proper baad, so that we can live wherever we are living. They vow that they will see and do it after coming to power, but nothing happens,” said Nusrat, Amin’s 73-year-old mother-in-law.

The Jaynagar seat is presently held by the Trinamool Congress and the sitting MP hopes to retain it. In the 2014 election, Pratima Mondal defeated RSP’s Subhas Naskar by over 4 lakh votes, but many locals say they will vote for the BJP’s Dr Ashok Kandari this time.

Local TMC party workers say the embankment isn’t a sustainable solution. “We live here ourselves, and suffer as much as the villagers, but if every time the baad breaks and their houses gets washed away, how can we offer them money? We have asked them to move elsewhere, but they won’t listen”, said a party worker, on condition of anonymity.

Nine-year-old Reshma Khatoon points to black stubs of logs sticking out of the river, where she says there was once an embankment.

“We can’t go to school, study or mother can’t cook as when it rains heavily, the water rises and enters our kitchen,” complains the class IV student.

Villagers say the salty water from the distributaries enters the villages, damaging freshwater ponds and agricultural fields.

“If a proper bank is built around the river, our life in these villages will be better. No one understands how much these salty waters affect our lives,” says Nasima Khan, a 19-year-old resident.

“Our mud houses starts to crumble fast when it gets flooded with that. We can’t use water from our ponds to do anything or feed the cattle, and have to walk for more than a kilometre to get water from the tap,” she adds.

A first-time voter and nursing student, Khan is not that optimistic about exercising her voting rights. “Do party leaders really listen to us? I haven’t seen elected leaders coming to our village after elections when our houses get washed away. It’s all an act to ask for votes that they think and understand our problems,” Khan says angrily.

Local residents say they were happy when the TMC came to power because proper roads were built in the region. But they say there’s been little development since then. The nearest college in the Sundarban region is in Pathankhali, which is more than 24kms from the two villages in Basanti. For students living in the delta island region, this is even farther and involves multiple journeys over road and water.

“True, Didi (Mamata Banerjee) gave cycles to our girls, but the younger kids still have to walk for more than one hour to go to school every day. There are no colleges nearby and many have to leave studies because they can’t afford to travel so far every day, or worse, get a hostel accommodation there,” says Sandhya Sardar of Chandrakona village.