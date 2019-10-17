For Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, Assembly polls a battle for survival

For farmers’ leader Raju Shetti and the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, the farmers’ outfit he founded, the state Assembly elections are turning out to be a fight for survival.

Rattled by large-scale defection of senior leaders, the Sanghatana, which had built up a solid base, especially among sugarcane growers in western Maharashtra, is fighting the elections with a call to keep the movement alive. The outfit’s slogan — ‘chalbal tikal paihiyeche’ (the movement must live) — reflects the tight spot it finds itself in.

For the Assembly elections, Swabhimani Paksha — the political outfit of the farmers’ movement — has forged an uneasy alliance with the Congress and NCP. The Paksha is contesting five Assembly seats in the state.

Asked if the bigger alliance partners were cooperating with the Paksha, Shetti cryptically replied that he will get to know only after October 21, the day of polling. “At present, the main challenge before us is to keep the movement alive. The movement is necessary to ensure farmers get their rights… and their questions are raised at the right platform,” he said.

Shetti, who had twice represented the Hatkanangale Lok Sabha constituency, lost to Shiv Sena leader Dhairyashil Mane in the Lok Sabha polls this year. In the run-up to the Assembly elections, the farmers’ outfit saw the exit of senior leaders such as Sayaji More, Ravikant Tupkar and Bhagwan Kate.

Shetti, however, said, “It is natural for movements to lose their steam after 10-15 years. The trick is to keep them alive through a new rank of worker and leaders. Our aim is to do that”.

While Shetti and his outfit have fought for better cane prices and farmers’ rights, he said currently, voters were influenced by issues such as religion and caste. “It’s like the influence of opium. Once this intoxication recedes, agrarian distress and other issues will again become relevant,” he said.

Shetti admitted that issues such as agrarian distress and unemployment had failed to become crucial in the run-up to the elections. “While opposition parties have raised these issues, the popular media has not given them the necessary push… we are not able to compete with the money and muscle power of BJP,” he said.

Tupkar returns

Ravikant Tupkar, who had walked out of the Swabhimani Sanghatana only two weeks ago, returned to the Swabhimani Sanghtana on Wednesday. Tupkar, who was the head of the Handloom Corporation, had joined estranged Sanghtana leader Sadabhau Khot in the interim. The farmer’s leader said the BJP had failed to keep its promise and that’s why he had decided to return to the parent organisation.