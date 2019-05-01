For Sahib Singh Verma’s son, campaigning runs in the family

Ahead of BJP West Delhi candidate and incumbent MP Parvesh Sahib Singh’s visit Monday, Deep Enclave in Vikas Nagar was decorated with BJP flags and balloons.

Advertising

As Singh, son of former CM and Jat leader Sahib Singh Verma, arrived in his Fortuner, the streets were too narrow for his car to pass through. Addressing residents, he said, “Ye Desh ka chunao hai, aur aapko ek majbut sarkar chunna hai, humare aapke bache sena me bharti hote hain, aur humein aisi sarkar chunni chahiye jisse humari sena surakshit ho.”

During the rally, he spoke to each worker and garlanded them: “I learnt the initial lessons of campaigning from my father. Workers are the most important people in the party. My target is to reach the areas of as many workers as possible as it motivates them… It is impossible to reach every citizen in such less time. In such a scenario, at least workers will ensure votes.”

Hitting out at the AAP government, he said: “Many complain of pollution-related diseases, but this government does not allow you to avail the benefits of Ayushman Bharat. But your son will ensure that after forming a government at the Centre, we will also form a government in the state and get your work done.”

Singh is up against Congress’s Purvanchali face Mahabal Mishra and AAP’s Balbir Jakhar in the constituency. On sewage issues raised by people, Singh said: “This is the condition of several unauthorised colonies. They come under the Delhi government, which keeps extending their unauthorised status but never solves problems.”