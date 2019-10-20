For Pune, AAP promises super-specialty hospital in every Assembly seat

Construction of super-specialty hospital in every Assembly constituency and a comprehensive mobility plan for Pune feature in the AAP manifesto for the city. The manifesto, released on Friday, also promised to bring in legislation for regulating fees in private schools and launching a mobile application for auto-rickshaw drivers in the city.

The AAP is contesting the Assembly election in Maharashtra for the first time. The party has put up candidates in five of the eight seats in Pune with party chief Mukund Kirdat contesting the elections from Shivajinagar seat against Siddharth Shirole of the BJP. The other seats where the party has fielded candidates are Kothrud, Vadgaonsheri and Parvati.

In its manifesto, the party has talked about implementing the “Delhi model of governance” in Maharashtra if elected to power. The party has highlighted issues related to infrastructure, traffic, education, health, women’s safety in its manifesto. If elected to power, the party has promised to bring in legislations to “right various wrongs” in the system.

The party has promised to bring in signal synchronisation with the help of traffic police in Pune. Also, the number of buses of the public transport body – Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will be increased. A comprehensive transport plan for the city will also be drawn up.

On the line of mohalla clinics in Delhi, the AAP plans to have 80 such clinics in Pune.

Also, each Assembly constituency will have a multi-specialty hospital. The party has promised to have a three-tired structure for meeting the health needs of the city.

Proper implementation of the Right to Education Act and a bill to regulate fees in private schools also feature in the manifesto of the party. The AAP has plans to construct a ‘Shiv Shrushti’ to mark the life and times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Pune district admin to set up 21 voting stations with all-women staff

AS MANY as 21 polling stations in the district will have all-women staff as the Pune district election office has decided to brand them ‘Sakhi polling stations’. Each of the 21 Assembly constituencies in the district will have one Sakhi polling station, said District Collector Naval Kishore Ram.

Officials said there were 77.29 lakh voters in Pune district, who will vote at 7,915 polling stations in the state. “We have urged voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right,” said Deputy District Election Officer Mrinalini Sawant.

Officials said they had contacted 8,000 voters via a call centre set up at the collectorate.

“The executives are calling the voters and requesting them to ensure that they go out and vote. They also ask if the citizen has any issues and tries to resolve those,” said Sawant. Officials said in the call-in campaign, areas, where lowest voting percentage was recorded, are being targetted.