For outgoing CM Jai Ram, a new poll record

The BJP’s poll call of “Naya riwaz banayenge, phir Bhajpa layenge” might have fallen flat in Himachal, but in Seraj, the mandate seems to be almost unanimous and massive for the saffron party’s CM candidate Jai Ram Thakur, who contested from the seat.

Thakur, who has often been dubbed as the accidental CM in some political circles ever since he took up the top job in 2017, won with a thumping majority, leaving his nearest rival behind by more than 38,000 vote.

Also Read | In state where every second voter a female, only one woman MLA

“This is the highest victory margin for any incumbent CM in Himachal Pradesh so far. Former CM Late Veerbhadra Singh had once won with a margin of more than 27000 votes. But now Jai Ram ji has done even better and won by 38,183 votes. The BJP workers kept working in Seraj constituency even when Thakur was busy tending to the affairs of the state. The hardwork done by us has borne fruits,” Kamal Kishore, a BJP worker, told The Indian Express.

He added ,”We took out a victory march from the market of Seraj today, even though our party fell short in Himachal Pradesh overall. For us, the victory of Jai Ram ji matters a lot. The party leadership, however, will need to introspect for the rest of the state.”

Also Read | Mandi continues to stay with BJP as party retains 2017 tally, Congress opens account

The Congress had fielded Chet Ram from Seraj who could manage only 15,379 votes during the polls. Ram, however, said that he was thankful for everyone who came out and voted for him.

“I managed to get more than 15,000 votes and I am thankful to the voters of my area. The Jai Ram factor worked a lot in entire Mandi district where Congress could win only one seat. We need to introspect about the reasons of our poor performance here. However, I want to congratulate my party’s leadership for having done the hardwork and won the overall battle in Himachal. Our Seraj unit will need to work hard to strengthen the leadership in this constituency,” Ram said.

Also Read | Congress to hold meet of new MLAs in Shimla today

Narayan Pardhan , a Congress leader from Seraj, however, believed that there were other reasons at play for his party’s defeat in Seraj. “Our fight here was directly with the CM of the state and hence it was a tough. We worked hard. The CM had paid attention to his constituency his area. So, the result was expected,” he said.