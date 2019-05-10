For home run, parties work to retain assembly segments they hold, eye others’

The 90 assembly segments covered under 10 parliamentary constituencies in Haryana are going to play a key-factor in the May 12 Lok Sabha polls. As the polling day draws near, the top three political parties – ruling BJP, opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Indian National Congress (INC) – are leaving no stones unturned, at least to retain their strongholds.

Riding on the Modi wave in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, that BJP gave its best ever performance in Haryana winning seven of the eight parliamentary constituencies it contested. BJP’s then ally Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) had contested Hisar and Sirsa Lok Sabha seats and lost both. Despite the Modi wave, Congress had managed to retain its stronghold of Rohtak, and INLD Sirsa. In addition to that, INLD also secured Hisar Lok Sabha seat from where Dushyant Chautala created history as the youngest candidate to reach Lok Sabha.

Six months later, BJP emerged even stronger in Assembly polls and won 47 seats in the 90-member House. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP had secured 34.84 per cent votes, while in the assembly polls its vote share rose to 52.2 per cent votes, the highest it ever got in Haryana.

Haryana has 10 parliamentary constituencies. Each parliamentary constituency has nine assembly segments. An analysis of the 2014 assembly results reveal that BJP had remained in a fairly strong position in Ambala where it holds all nine assembly segments, Karnal (eight of nine), Kurukshetra (six of nine) and Gurgaon (six of nine). While BJP has renominated its incumbent MPs in Ambala (Rattan Lal Kataria) and Gurgaon (Rao Inderjit Singh), it had to replace its candidates in Karnal and Kurukshetra. Sanjay Bhatia is contesting from Karnal and Nayab Saini from Kurukshetra.

In at least three parliamentary constituencies – Ambala, Karnal and Gurgaon – Congress has zero representation in assembly segments, while it represents only one assembly segment each in Kurukshetra and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh. Similarly, INLD too has zero assembly representation in at least five constituencies – Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Sonipat and Rohtak, while it has seven in Sirsa, three in Hisar and two each in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon and Faridabad.

In Hisar and Rohtak, BJP represents four assembly constituencies, each. Congress had performed better than BJP in Rohtak and Sonipat where Congress has five out of nine in each of the two Jat-dominated areas. Four-time MP Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his three-time MP son Deepender Hooda are contesting on Congress ticket, from Sonipat and Rohtak, respectively.

Since 1991, Congress has won Rohtak seven out of eight times. This time too, Congress has renominated its incumbent MP (Deepender Hooda). “People of the state have understood BJP’s gimmicks and are eagerly waiting for the poll day. Not only in Rohtak and Sonipat, Congress has an edge on all the 10 constituencies in Haryana,” Bhupinder Hooda told The Indian Express.

BJP, meanwhile, has changed its candidates In Hisar and Rohtak too. While union minister Birender Singh’s son Brijendra Singh is BJP’s nominee in Hisar, Arvind Sharma, who quit Congress recently, is contesting from Rohtak. BJP appears confident on both these seats. As BJP’s senior cabinet minister Anil Vij says, “Candidates do not matter as voters are going to vote for Modi”.

Similarly, INLD had mostly maintained its lead in assembly segments falling under Sirsa Lok Sabha seat. INLD has also renominated its incumbent MP Charanjeet Singh Rori, this time. However, BJP is contesting from Sirsa constituency for the first time by nominating a former IRS officer, Suneeta Duggal.

Apart from Kataria and Rao Inderjit, BJP has also renominated Krishan Pal Gurjar from Faridabad, Ramesh Chander Kaushik from Sonipat, and Dharambir Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh.

In Ambala, though BJP represents all nine assembly segments, but Congress candidate Kumari Selja, who is contesting Lok Sabha polls after 2009, is all set to give a tough fight to saffron party’s Rattan Lal Kataria.