For Harsimrat Kaur Badal, most relaxed election ever

She is sort of a legend in the Badal village. Locals say that she carries the genes of the Majithia clan and so politics comes naturally to her. A look at the Badal bahu and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is seeking re-election into Lok Sabha from Bathinda constituency for a third time consecutive term, and one starts believing the locals.

At ease despite all the hustle bustle of campaigning, Harsimrat says this is her “most relaxing” election ever.

Already out for days now, addressing rallies in different areas of the constituency, Harsimrat, tells the The Indian Express, “My third election is one of the most relaxed I have ever contested. [In the first election in 2009], I had 600 villages and 250 wards to cover. Nobody knew me. I hadn’t contested any election before that not even that of sarpanch or municipal corporation. It was an extremely tiring experience that took a lot of toll. This time, party workers are very motivated. Most of them are telling me not to worry and that they will get votes for me no matter what”.

If she was running the “most relaxed” campaign, then why did Shiromani Akali Dal take so long to announce her as party candidate from Bathinda. “That you should ask the core committee and the people who make decisions,” she says.

She also dismisses the talk within the Akali circles that she was being considered for the Ferozepur seat earlier. It was said that Ferozepur would have been safe seat for her due to the prevailing anger against SAD over the incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

“It has nothing to do with Bathinda. All that took place was in Faridkot which is equidistant from Bathinda and Ferozepur”.

At her rallies, Harsimrat seeks re-election on the issue of Kartarpur Sahib corridor and punishment to perpetrators of 1984-anti Sikh riots.

“If we cannot spare even one vote to get access to our gurdwaras and to get justice for the community, how would we face the Guru sahib. Will we say that we are Sikhs in name only?” Harsimrat asks a gathering, underlining the “struggle” she did for five years for the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, and to get those accused of anti-Sikh riots face the law and get punished.

In her address, Harsimrat thanks the locals for making “daughter of a Sikh” the Union minister. “It took 70 years for daughter of a Sikh to become a union minister,” she tells the people, adding that she always wanted that she be entrusted with some “big issues” concerning the Sikh community.

Calling it as “legacy of our government”, Harsimrat says, “Poore panj saal sangharsh keeta ki eh laangha dita jaave (Struggled for full five years that the corridor be given)”. She adds that despite no talks with Pakistan and ongoing “larai”, corridor was coming up in full swing as “Modi ji has said that he has given a word”. She adds, ‘“If any other government is formed, the work on corridor would stop. Then you will not get the corridor. Today we need such a government, which connects us to our religious places. If the Sikh community does not stand by this government, then none else except us will be responsible”.

She refers to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar and says that those responsible for 1984 anti-Sikh riots were being sent to jails and being sent to gallows, 34 years after the incident. In case government changes, she cautions, the culprits would be out and would “dance over our heads”.

On incidents of sacrilege and police firing that took place in 2015, Harsimrat says, “We were not allowed to do much. Both the opposition parties went on to make it a political issue rather than helping solve it. For the last two years, the government hasn’t made any efforts to solve it and has instead tried to keep it alive. Earlier (Punjab Chief Minister capt) Amarinder Singh indulged in political vendetta by accusing us of various things and filing various cases. This is a new strategy.”

On a section of the SAD leaders seeking support of Dera Sacha Sauda in 2017 elections, Harsimrat says, “They are the best people to answer that question. I cannot answer that. Best to ask the people who went there who did whatever”.