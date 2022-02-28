For SP govt, development meant making boundary walls of kabristan: Adityanath

Campaigning in Campierganj Assembly constituency of Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday claimed to that the BJP will form the next government in Uttar Pradesh with “full majority” and lashed out at rival Samajwadi Party, saying that the previous Akhilesh Yadav-leg government “worked only for the development of Saifai family”.

He alleged that for Samawadi Party, the development only meant constructing boundary walls of “kabristan” (graveyards) and giving electricity during Eid and Moharram. “Unka nara tha sabka sath, lekin kaam hota tha Saifai khandan ka vikas (Their slogan was to support everyone but when it came to work, they only did development of the Saifai family),” Adityanath said.

Claiming that his government “gave protection to all”, he said that if anyone tried to breach the security during his rule, they had to face the “bulldozer” as well.

Adityanath also promised that once the BJP comes back to power in the state, the beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana would get free LPG cylinder every Diwali and Holi. He also said that for the government would increase the funds for marriage of daughters benefit from Rs 51,000 to Rs one lakh.

Citing the BJP’s alliance with Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party, Adityanath urged the people of Nishad community to not vote for “Ram Drohi”.

“Bhagwan Ram aur Nishad Raj ki mitrata to Treta Yug se chali aa rahi hai.. Kya Nishad Rraj ne Ram drohion ke sath haath milaya tha?” (The friendship of Lord Ram and Nishad Raj went on for ages. But did Nishad Raj ever went with those who defied Ram?” he said.

Claiming that it was the BJP that can do “the work of Lord Ram”, Adityanath said, “Bhagwan Ram ka kaj kaun kar rah hai, hum hi log kar rahe hain… Ayodhya mein Bhagwan Ram ka mandir banna raha hai” (Who is doing the work of Ram? We are doing it… The Temple of Lord Ram is being built in Ayodhya).” He then asked the crowd if the Samajwadi Party and Bhaujan Samaj Party could have got the Ram temple made.

Since the seat has considerable population of Nishad community (fishermen and boatmen), Adityanath said that his government was building a “grand memorial” for Nishad Raj.

Alleging that SP candidates were seen just before polls, he said that BJP leaders, including MP Ravi Kishan, were “always there for people all the time”.

“The SP candidates are neither seen before election nor after it… All those who are with you both during your good and bad days are the real friends. Rest all are opportunists,” said Adityanath.