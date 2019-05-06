Focus on Punjab rather than thinking of ways to break AAP: Mann’s video message to CM

A DAY after another AAP MLA, Amarjeet Sandoa, joined the Congress, AAP’s Punjab president Bhagwant Mann in a video message asked Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to focus on the state rather than “thinking of ways to break AAP”.

“Modi is also saying that he can buy MLAs (of some other state), Capt is also doing the same. In my next video, I will tell people as how you got Patiala Riyasat. I feel shame on you (sic),” he further said in the video.

Mann also dared the Capt to try and “buy” him (Mann), and accused him of “playing dirty politics rather than fulfiling his own promises”.

“One day even Rahul Gandhi will regret and Capt will join hands with SAD with all his team of MLAs…why doesn’t the Capt make all AAP MPs win and later purchase them? Why are you even making your candidates contest?” he asked.

Amid rumours of him to joining the Congress, AAP campaign committee chairman Aman Arora said, “Let Congress day dream about it. I am not going to any party. AAP needs me and I need AAP. This is the only party which can give a third alternative to the masses. If people need a change, they should look up to AAP.”

He maintained that AAP MLAs’ strength on paper is still 20. Though Sukhpal Khaira and HS Phoolka have resigned, the resignations are not in proper format, he said, adding, “Hence on paper, we are the opposition party in Vidhan Sabha as of now.”

“Many MLAs who had some different expectations from the party are the ones who are leaving after we came in opposition,” Arora added. He also claimed that AAP’s survey indicated a better performance by the party this time as compared to 2014.