Flyover will be built between Sector 20 and 12A: Congress’ Panchkula candidate Chander Mohan

Congress’ Panchkula candidate Chander Mohan campaigned at Sector 20 on Tuesday. Residents discussed the issue of traffic jams in Sector 20 and 12A at the public meeting.

Chander mohan said that BJP MLA Gian Chand Gupta had failed to solve the problems of the people. “That is why,

I promise to the residents of Sector 20 that after becoming MLA, a flyover between Sector 12A and 20 will be constructed, so that people do not have to get stuck in the jams,” he said.

On Tuesday, former Himachal minister Ram Lal Thakur, former Haryana minister Dharampal Malik and Mohali district Congress president Deependra Singh Dhillon reached Panchkula to join Chander Mohan’s election campaign.

Ram Lal Thakur and Deepender Dhillon toured several places to camapaign in favour of Chander Mohan. Ram Lal Thakur also placed demand of the people of Himachal before Chander Mohan. He said that a Himachal Bhavan should be constructed in Panchkula, to which Chander Mohan said, “We have always respected the people of Himachal and will fulfill this demand on priority basis.”

The Congress candidate from Panchkula Assembly constituency got a major breakthrough when Independent candidate Gurtej Singh announced to sit in favour of Chander Mohan.

Gurtej Singh said that people were continuously raising voice against the BJP candidate Gian Chand Gupta and due to the “anti-public policies” of the BJP, he was supporting Chander Mohan. Therefore, the supporters of Gurtej Singh campaigned in support of Chander Mohan on Tuesday.

Former INLD Councilor Amarjeet Singh, who has a strong hold in ward number 19, also joined the Congress. Chander Mohan thanked both the leaders for their support and said that the will be heartily respected in the party.