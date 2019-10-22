Flood victims from Tangewala Colony ‘boycott’ polls

BADLY-HIT BY the flash floods a month ago and yet to recover from the devastation, some victims from Tangewala Colony in Arneshwar “boycotted” polling day in Parvati constituency on Monday.

Advertising

On September 25, flash floods caused havoc in parts of the city and the slum as well as houses in Tangewala Colony were destroyed, killing seven. The houses alongside Ambil Odha in the area had collapsed, destroying all household items and leaving residents homeless. Thousands of vehicles were also washed away. The district administration had moved the affected families to rescue camps.

The state government had declared relief for the victims and had roped in different agencies to provide help for affected people. Leaders of political parties had also visited the area during the flood and state revenue minister Chandrakant Patil had to face the wrath of some residents as they alleged that government help came late.

On polling day, some residents decided to stay away from casting their vote in protest over insufficient help. Sanjay Shinde, a resident of the area, said the situation was too bad and the houses were yet to be repaired. “Some families are still living at the rescue camp. It has been a month now but the government has done nothing to repair the houses. Living conditions in the area have not been restored. We have no other way to register our protest but to boycott the elections,” he added.

Advertising

Another resident Sheru Sheikh said the victims were daily wage workers and could not afford to get their homes repaired or reconstruct them.

“Some are living at the rescue camp and others are staying with relatives but there is no help from the government to repair the houses,” he said, adding that there were a total of 80 houses that were affected and most of them had decided to not cast their vote.

Nanda Shinde said the candidates or political parties did not even bother to visit their locality. “None of them came to seek votes or campaigned here in the locality. Food was distributed on the four days of the flash flood but nothing has happened after that,” she said.