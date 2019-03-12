Five MLAs’ exit won’t affect performance, will emerge stronger: Gujarat Congress

Congress general secretary Rajeev Satav, who is party’s Gujarat affairs in-charge, on Monday said that crossing over of the five party MLAs to the ruling BJP would not impact the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Stating that as many as 17 MLAs had left the party before the 2017 Assembly elections in the state, Satav said, “Yet, the party’s Rajya Sabha candidate Ahmed Patel won the Rajya Sabha elections from the state, and the party also improved its performance from 59 MLAs in 2012 to 77 in 2017 Aasembly polls.”

He said that out of the 17 MLAs who quit the party, 14 of them could not win the polls in 2017 Assembly polls on BJP tickets.

“The party emerged stronger after 17 of ours MLAs crossed over to BJP. In the same manner, the party would again emerge stronger now even after the exit of the five MLAs,” Satav said. He claimed that the party would win all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, and would form the next government at the Centre.

Satav also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the government’s Pakistan policy, asking why the PM had gone uninvited to Pakistan on then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s birthday. He also questioned appointment of Ajit Doval as National Security Advisor(NSA), saying that “he had escorted Pakistani terrorist Masood Azhar to Kandahar during the IC-814 hijack”.