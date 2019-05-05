Fissures in BJP: Chandigarh councillors missing from party events

With just days left for the polling in Chandigarh for the Lok Sabha elections, fissures in the BJP are out in the open with its prominent councillors missing from big party events. This is despite the fact the Central leadership announcing Kirron Kher its Lok Sabha candidate from Chandigarh.

On Thursday, Union minister Nitin Gadkari was in the city to campaign for Kher. However, some councillors were conspicuous by their absence.

Former Mayor Davesh Moudgil was missing from the event. When asked Moudgil he said that he was campaigning for Kher in his ward but he did not receive the invite for Gadkari’s programme.

“We have 20 councillors and if each one campaign in his own ward, we are able to cover 80 per cent of the city. And I am doing that only. It has been really hectic with campaigning,” Moudgil said.

When asked as to why he was missing from Gadkari’s event, he said, “ I will go if a message is given about the event and I wasn’t given the message. At this time, it is important to be united, is all I can say.”

Moudgil is a close aide of BJP leader Satya Pal Jain. The event was at Law Bhawan sector 37 and BJP councillor Arun Sood was competing at the event. Sood’s equation didn’t go well with Moudgil though.

Former Mayor and councillor Asha Jaswal who had once openly stated that BJP city chief Sanjay Tandon was the best choice for MP candidate from Chandigarh is also missing from Kher’s events. She hasn’t been seen at any Kher’s event.

Jaswal told Chandigarh Newsline, “ In fact there was a tragedy at my house..my sister’s son passed away on March 30. So I have been caught up there. But now I will begin with the campaigning. Party’s decision is supreme and we are with our party choice.”

Interestingly, present Mayor Rajesh Kalia was also missing from Gadkari’s event.

“I was at Dadumajra. I didn’t get any message that Gadkari ji is here,” Kalia said.

Reacting to the fissures, Tandon said that “it is an over the imagination of the media and each person is working at his own level.”

“ Each person is working aggressively in his ward and campaigning. Yes the information should reach to everyone but it may not be possible for everyone to reach everywhere,” Tandon said.

Sanjay Tandon, who was an aspirant for the ticket, has gone on an overdrive campaigning for Kher.