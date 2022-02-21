Punjab polls: First-time voters seek development, quality education, end to drugs

Excited to cast his vote for the first time, Bipandeep Singh, woke up early morning on Sunday. He skipped the visit to his friend’s house and reached the polling booth at Longowal Polytechnic College, Dera Bassi with his father. He hopes to bring a change in his area and the state of Punjab, for education, better employment opportunities and eradication of drugs.

Bipandeep, who lives in a joint family, at Dera Bassi with his cousins already said, “In the previous elections of Municipal Corporation, I saw my cousins using their power to cast vote and elect the representative they wanted. I had been waiting for the day when I will also exercise my vote. I had to visit my friend’s house, but I skipped it and everything, just to be at the polling booth at the right time to cast my vote.

After casting his vote, Bipandeep said, “It was a great experience, the officials on duty finding that I am a first time voter, also appreciated me with a certificate, which is a sort of motivation for the future.”

“I have cast my vote for rural development, I hope the new government brings a change in Punjab and reduces inflation rate. Drugs among the youth is a major problem in Punjab, and the new government needs to act against it strictly,” said Bipandeep, who is pursuing a degree in law.

Another first time voter, Ankita Singh, who is a Computer Science Engineering student, said, “At the age of six, I started learning about politics and political parties, and so had been waiting to turn eligible to cast vote.”

Ankita said, “Casting vote for first time was a very smooth experience. I cast my vote for employment. Youth like me want a future. Also, I stand for the farmers and I have voted for farmers too. It was sad we lost so many farmers in the protest at Delhi, that will be compensated.”

Taranjeet Singh Bajwa, also a first time voter at Dera Bassi, whose father is a farmer, said, “My vote is totally for the farmers. After the farmers’ protest, and the way they have been treated by the state government, it is time that voting be done for change and for the future of farmers.”

“I think drugs is a big issue in Punjab, the new government should work to eradicate drugs completely from the society,” said Taranjeet.