First-time voters decide with social media, parental advice

THE FIRST-TIME voter will play a huge role this election. Belaboured with information on social media, they face a tough task when it comes to choosing who they will vote for. For them, employment, education and women security are the main issues. The Indian Express spoke to four first-timers:

Advertising

‘Beware of fake news’

Eighteen-year-old Jagdeep Sharma, a resident of ward no. 14 Phillaur Town, is a first-time voter. “I am very excited to caste my vote as it gives me a sense of responsibility. But at the same time, youngsters like us are getting confused over various types of news reports coming specially on social media. We do not know who we should believe,” she said.

She also cautioned fellow first-time voters to be aware of fake news on social media. “I think social media should be banned during polls for an unbiased election,” she added.

“I want such a party to come to power which can provide us employment-oriented education so that after completing education, we are capable of getting jobs or becoming entrepreneurs.”

Jagdeep is awaiting her 10+2 results.

Advertising

‘Will vote for party that creates more jobs’

Twenty one-year-old Kshitij from Phagwara said he is following social media messages related to the political scenario of the country. “I see which party is promising jobs to the young lot of the country and on the basis of that, I will caste my vote,” said he, who works as an insurance agent.

‘Will decide after proper analysis’

Sahil from Lucky Colony in Jalandhar and keenly waiting for his voter ID. A student of B.Tech in the Chandigarh Group of Colleges, he, said, “I want a government that can create more jobs in the private and public sector for young professionals. I am not very sure who is the best candidate at the moment, but I am following the news on WhatsApp and discussing issues with my parents. After proper analysis, I will decide.”

‘Will vote for party which improves women’s safety’

For Bharti, 18, a resident of Garha locality in Jalandhar, the security of women is of utmost importance apart from development and employment.

“Why can’t the government develop a system in which girls can move freely like boys without any fear of getting harassed,” she asked.

There were first-time voters who wished not to be quoted and said they will vote for the candidate suggested by their parents.