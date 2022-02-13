First phase left BJP leaders cold: Akhilesh on Yogi’s ‘garmi’ jibe

In a jibe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s comments against “heated” young leaders, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that after the first phase of the UP assembly elections, BJP leaders and workers have been left cold. He predicted that the second phase on February 14 will be worse for the BJP.

“You must have heard that the Baba CM was saying that he will remove the heat from us (‘garmi nikal denge’). But after polling in the first phase, their workers and leaders have been left cold,” said Akhilesh while addressing his party workers in Badaun.

“After the first phase only, the winds in UP have changed and the bad time for the BJP has started. In the second phases, the BJP’s situation is going to get worse. The BJP will be cleaned from UP. Especially in Badaun, they will not open in their account,” said the former chief minister.

The SP chief also addressed a public gathering in Shahjahanpur.

Akhilesh hit out at PM Narendra Modi and said that all medical colleges Modi inaugurated in the state are “modern ruins”. “You must have seen that the prime minister inaugurated new medical colleges. But those medical colleges are not functional. Not a single one. They all

stand like modern ruins,” said Akhilesh.

“Our Baba CM says that there will be mafia raj if the SP is voted to power. Have you thought why the CM says so? It is because when he wakes up in the morning and looks in the mirror that is what he sees, and hence, he discusses it the whole day during election rallies.

He talks about what he sees in the mirror. Is there any CM in the country with so many cases? Tell me. He is the first CM who has withdrawn cases against himself,” said Akhilesh.