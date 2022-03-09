Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Firozabad Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Manish Asija. The Firozabad seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

firozabad Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Babloo Singh Rathore Alias Goldee All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 29,43,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balveer Singh Shankhawar Moulik Adhikar Party 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 10,10,800 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Baseem IND 0 5th Pass 29 Rs 61,000 ~ 61 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaypal Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 5th Pass 36 Rs 11,85,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manish Asija BJP 0 Graduate 57 Rs 9,45,27,999 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 99,25,556 ~ 99 Lacs+ Mool Chandra Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 8th Pass 59 Rs 49,30,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neetu Singh Sisodiya AAP 0 Literate 40 Rs 1,12,65,037 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,61,341 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ramdas Manav IND 9 Literate 52 Rs 11,52,422 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saifurrahaman Alias Chhuttan Bhai SP 12 12th Pass 52 Rs 1,59,60,084 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,56,240 ~ 4 Lacs+ Sandeep Tiwari INC 3 Post Graduate 45 Rs 1,20,42,637 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shazia Hasan BSP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 1,00,57,163 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

firozabad Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Manish Asiza BJP 3 Graduate 47 Rs 4,42,88,931 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 62,13,715 ~ 62 Lacs+ Aazad INC 0 5th Pass 44 Rs 84,04,593 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 11,63,700 ~ 11 Lacs+ Azim Bhai SP 14 Graduate 46 Rs 68,23,974 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Badan Singh RSMD 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 18,19,100 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Desh Raj IND 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 19,04,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Khalid Nasir BSP 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 59,77,237 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 17,20,630 ~ 17 Lacs+ Kuldeep Kumar MADP 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 3,19,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Chandra Sharma IOP 0 Graduate Professional 69 Rs 62,72,487 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mu Ikrar PECP 0 Literate 45 Rs 1,18,389 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nawal Kishor CPM 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 44,04,328 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neera Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 4,55,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 6,07,482 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajeev SHS 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 97,100 ~ 97 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Singh LD 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 85,75,000 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Rai RJPK 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 19,22,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Babu BKPP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 17,48,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Agrawal RLM 0 10th Pass 29 Rs 12,01,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Virendra Shanker JD(U) 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 1,07,91,700 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

