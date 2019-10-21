Mumbai: FIR registered against brother of BJP MLA for disrupting campaign

AN FIR was registered against the brother of BJP MLA from Mira Road, Narendra Mehta, for allegedly disrupting the election campaign of the supporters of Independent candidate Pradip Jangham, who is up against Mehta in Mira Road, and for forcibly taking them away in his car to the police station.

Advertising

According to the FIR, the accused include Mehta’s brother Vinod, along with three other unidentified persons.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4 pm in Bhayander (West) Sion KB Nagar, where four people, identified as Shubham Salaskar, Mahesh Bandiya, Kishorbhai Patel and Yash Patel, were campaigning for Jangham, when suddenly, Vinod arrived there in a Fortuner, along with three others, including two “bouncers”, and got into a fight with them.

Police said the accused pushed all four of Jangham’s supporters into his vehicle, slapped and abused them for campaigning for Jangham and took them to the police station.

Advertising

The four campaigners submitted a written complaint, following which an FIR was registered for wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation against Vinod and three others.

Mehta said his brother took all four people to the police station as they were campaigning beyond the deadline prescribed by the Election Commission.

We are going to file a counter-complaint against them,” Mehta said. Jangham did not respond to phone calls.