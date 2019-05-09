FIR filed over pro-Modi slogans as sants hold roadshow for Digvijaya Singh

A day after they held a yagya praying for Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh’s victory, a group of sants held a roadshow in Bhopal’s old city on Wednesday — on a route followed by BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur when she had filed her nomination.

The Congress candidate, who attended Tuesday’s yagya with his wife, walked alone with the sants on Wednesday. Beginning from Bhavani Chowk, the rally was led by Computer Baba, a religious figure who switched loyalty to the Congress ahead of last year’s Assembly elections.

Without naming the BJP, Computer Baba said it was a “dharma yuddha (religious war)” and predicted the defeat of those who use religion for political purposes.

Computer Baba enjoyed minister of state status in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for a few months before he resigned and announced his support for the Congress.

On the basis of a complaint from the rally’s organisers, the police, after going through video footage, filed an FIR against a group of BJP supporters who raised pro-Modi slogans when the rally passed them.

While the BJP slammed the administration and Congress government for ordering an FIR against those who shouted pro-Modi slogans, the police justified it as a violation of Section 144 that is in force.

DIG (Bhopal) Irshad Wali said that those who raised slogans have been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC. He said they did not take any permission to demonstrate and the slogans amounted to disturbing a peaceful procession being taken out with permission. “Even if they had raised Obama, Obama slogans without permission, they could still have been booked,” he said.

The roadshow courted another controversy after allegations that some plain-clothed police personnel were made to wear saffron gamchhas (towels). While some said it was done as part of a strategy to control the crowd in case some elements turn unruly, others claimed it was aimed at ensuring a bigger turnout.

Denying the allegation that police personnel on duty sported saffron gamchhas, the DIG said they were volunteers, not police personnel, and the dress code they followed was not a lookout for the police and the administration. When asked about a couple of women who claimed on camera that they were from the police and were made to sport saffron gamchhas, the DIG said he could not help if people identified themselves as police when they were merely volunteers meant to ensure peaceful passage of the roadshow.

Some religious leaders who were part of the roadshow told the local media that they were not concerned about the candidate but had gathered for the cause of the construction of Ram temple. Some of them raised slogans of “Bharat Mata ki jai” and “Narmada Maiyya ki jai”.