Toggle Menu
FIR filed over pro-Modi slogans as sants hold roadshow for Digvijaya Singhhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/fir-filed-over-pro-modi-slogans-as-sants-hold-roadshow-for-digvijaya-singh-lok-sabha-elections-5717996/

FIR filed over pro-Modi slogans as sants hold roadshow for Digvijaya Singh

Without naming the BJP, Computer Baba said it was a “dharma yuddha (religious war)” and predicted the defeat of those who use religion for political purposes.

Computer baba, Digvijay Singh, Digvijaya Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, sadhvi pragya, sadhvi pragya singh thakur, Pragya thakur, Kamal Nath, Lok Sabha elections, Indian Express
Digivijaya Singh with Computer Baba at the roadshow in Bhopal. (PTI)

A day after they held a yagya praying for Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh’s victory, a group of sants held a roadshow in Bhopal’s old city on Wednesday — on a route followed by BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur when she had filed her nomination.

The Congress candidate, who attended Tuesday’s yagya with his wife, walked alone with the sants on Wednesday. Beginning from Bhavani Chowk, the rally was led by Computer Baba, a religious figure who switched loyalty to the Congress ahead of last year’s Assembly elections.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting

Without naming the BJP, Computer Baba said it was a “dharma yuddha (religious war)” and predicted the defeat of those who use religion for political purposes.

Advertising

Computer Baba enjoyed minister of state status in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for a few months before he resigned and announced his support for the Congress.

READ | Digvijaya campaign gets Computer Baba push

On the basis of a complaint from the rally’s organisers, the police, after going through video footage, filed an FIR against a group of BJP supporters who raised pro-Modi slogans when the rally passed them.

Computer baba. Digvijay Singh, Digvijaya Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, sadhvi pragya, sadhvi pragya singh thakur, Pragya thakur, Kamal Nath, Lok Sabha elections, Indian Express
Computer Baba performs a puja for Congress’s Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday. PTI

While the BJP slammed the administration and Congress government for ordering an FIR against those who shouted pro-Modi slogans, the police justified it as a violation of Section 144 that is in force.

DIG (Bhopal) Irshad Wali said that those who raised slogans have been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC. He said they did not take any permission to demonstrate and the slogans amounted to disturbing a peaceful procession being taken out with permission. “Even if they had raised Obama, Obama slogans without permission, they could still have been booked,” he said.

The roadshow courted another controversy after allegations that some plain-clothed police personnel were made to wear saffron gamchhas (towels). While some said it was done as part of a strategy to control the crowd in case some elements turn unruly, others claimed it was aimed at ensuring a bigger turnout.

Denying the allegation that police personnel on duty sported saffron gamchhas, the DIG said they were volunteers, not police personnel, and the dress code they followed was not a lookout for the police and the administration. When asked about a couple of women who claimed on camera that they were from the police and were made to sport saffron gamchhas, the DIG said he could not help if people identified themselves as police when they were merely volunteers meant to ensure peaceful passage of the roadshow.

Some religious leaders who were part of the roadshow told the local media that they were not concerned about the candidate but had gathered for the cause of the construction of Ram temple. Some of them raised slogans of “Bharat Mata ki jai” and “Narmada Maiyya ki jai”.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Gandhis holidayed on board INS Viraat when Rajiv was PM: Modi
2 Mamata Banerjee compares fight against Modi with Quit India movement
3 Amid a sea of saffron, Shah, Shivraj Chouhan, hold roadshow for Pragya in Bhopal