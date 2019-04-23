FIR against wrestler-turned-ACP Narsingh Yadav for campaigning for Congress

The Amboli police on Monday lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against wrestler Narsingh Yadav, also an Assistant Commissioner of Police, after he was found campaigning for the Congress party. Yadav will face departmental proceedings, the police said. Yadav is presently posted as ACP in LA division 5 in Mumbai Police.

The Commissioner of Police warned Yadav to refrain from publicly supporting any political party after members of the Shiv Sena submitted a complaint against him.

On Sunday, Yadav had attended a public meeting of Congress candidate Sanjay Nirupam in Yadav Nagar, which is lined by multiple akhadas and holds North Indian voters.

While Yadav did not publicly address the gathering, he remained on stage as Nirupam spoke. According to Congressmen, in his early years, Yadav was financially aided in pursuing wrestling by an association formed by Nirupam.

“He only came because he morally felt inclined to show support to Nirupamji,” a Congress worker said.

Yadav refused to comment.