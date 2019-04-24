FIR against Sadhvi Pragya, so Bhopal MP files nomination as BJP ‘dummy’

A day after police registered an FIR against BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur, Bhopal MP Alok Sanjar, the man she replaced, filed his nomination Tuesday as the ‘dummy’ candidate from the seat. According to norms, a party’s dummy candidate gets the party symbol in the event that the nomination of the first candidate is rejected by the Election Commission.

Advertising

While the FIR against Thakur was filed on EC directions for her comments in an interview to TV9 on the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid, another report about her controversial comments on former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare has been sent to the poll panel.

Thakur had filed a part of her nomination papers in a low-key event Monday as the BJP’s Bhopal candidate citing an “auspicious time” but led a roadshow Tuesday, accompanied by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, scores of party workers and a host of religious functionaries, to complete the nomination process.

Click here for more election news

Immediately after she completed the paperwork, sitting MP Sanjar filed his nomination as the dummy candidate. Sanjar told The Indian Express that his nomination as the dummy candidate was just precaution taken as a matter of routine.

Advertising

He claimed that something similar was done when he filed his own nomination in 2014 but could not recall the name of the dummy candidate when asked to elaborate. Other BJP leaders also said there was nothing more to it.

At the road-show, slogans of “Pragya Didi sant hai Diggy (Digvijaya Singh) tera anth hai,’’ (Pragya Didi is a saint, she will spell doom for Diggy), “Hindustan me rehna hoga, Vande Mataram kehna hoga (if you want to live in India, you must say Vande Mataram) and “Aadha nahi pura Kashmir hamara hai,’’ (Not half, entire Kashmir is ours), dominated.

The 49-year-old Thakur was seated in an open vehicle with local BJP leaders as the roadshow made its way through old Bhopal, including stretches that are communally sensitive, and ended at the collectorate. After a brief scuffle between police and the participants, only selected people were allowed into the returning officer’s office.

The event began with Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts, garlanding the statue of Swami Vivekananda, not far from the Chief Minister’s official residence. Chouhan and other leaders joined the roadshow at Bhavani Chowk. Pragya Singh was guarded in her speech in the presence of senior leaders who had recently asked her to observe some restraint.

Reiterating that she is a sanyasi, she told the gathering that “saffron appears whenever religion is harmed”. She said saints have to appear whenever incongruity, anarchy and sins dominate society.

Other than the FIR against her for bragging about climbing atop the Babri Masjid in 1992 to demolish it in a TV interview, the EC is also looking into her remarks to BJP workers when she had claimed that Karkare died during the 26/11 terror attack as she had “cursed” him for “torturing” her when he probed the 2008 Malegaon blast case as the chief of the Maharashtra ATS.

Addressing the road show, Chouhan said her candidature has made rivals nervous, that he was proud of her and that she was subjected to torture in custody. He claimed her rival Digvijaya Singh and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had insulted and defamed Hinduism by linking Hindus to terrorism. He described her as his “guru bahan” because both took deeksha from the same seer (Swami Avdheshanand) and that Bhopal will avenge every wound inflicted on Pragya Singh Thakur.