FIR against Bhupesh Baghel for ‘violating’ Covid protocols while campaigning in Noida

An FIR has been lodged against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and others for allegedly violating Covid protocols during a door-to-door campaign for a Congress candidate in Noida.

According to police, the FIR has been filed against Baghel and others under sections 269 (acts spreading disease), 270 (spread of disease), 188 (disobedience of public order) and relevant sections of the Epidemic Act, in the police station at Noida’s Sector 113.

As per party officials, the CM was holding a door-to-door campaign along with Pankhuri Pathak, the Congress candidate from Noida constituency.

The Election Commission has banned physical rallies and gatherings till January 22 in view of the Covid-19 crisis.

The event was brought to the notice of the district’s returning officer, following which the case was filed.

Baghel was reportedly planning to make further visits in the district in the coming days in support of other party candidates.