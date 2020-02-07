Final push, Cong reminds people of Sheila’s work

Babbar campaigns for Chopra in Kalkaji, Thursday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Babbar campaigns for Chopra in Kalkaji, Thursday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

On the last day of the election campaign, the Congress’s star campaigners took to the streets of Delhi to remind people of the work done by the party during its 15-year rule. Senior leaders like Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Raj Babbar participated in roadshows and addressed the public till the last moment on Thursday evening.

Starting with a roadshow from Badli constituency in favour of party’s Devender Yadav, Hooda requested the general public to support the Congress candidate who has been active in solving the problems of local residents. Riding on a truck with Yadav, Hooda passed the narrow lanes of the constituency, met locals and listened to their issues.

Chants of “Lag gayi mohar haath par” echoed in the streets as the top leaders crossed the constituency.

Addressing another public gathering at Bawana in support of Surender Sethi, Hooda said, “The Congress party has changed the face of Delhi and you have to remember how the Sheila Dikshit government worked towards developing the city. The Metro, highways, schools and hospitals were introduced by the Congress government. All this should be there in your mind before you press the button on February 8,” he said.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra’s daughter and the party candidate from Kalkaji, Shivani Chopra, held a roadshow with Raj Babbar and her father on Thursday afternoon. Amid the dhol and workers, the roadshow witnessed a massive crowd walking with the truck to show their support for the party. Standing with folded hands, Shivani waved to the crowd and requested them to vote for her on Saturday.

Similarly, senior Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely chose to go door-to-door in Gandhi Nagar to meet the locals. Calling the residents of the constituency his family members, Lovely reminded them about the work done by him as an MLA during 1998 and 2013.

“You should vote for a candidate who has been tried and tested, a candidate you trust. Unlike other candidates, I have a clean track record and the constituency had improved when I was in power. Nothing has been done in the last five years, and it’s for you to decide what kind of development you want,” he said to a resident.

