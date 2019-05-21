Final figures in: Himachal turnout 72.25%, Punjab at 65.96%

FINAL VOTING figures released by the Election Commission (EC) for Lok Sabha elections have led to a marginal increase in the polling percentage for Punjab at 65.96 per cent, with Budhlada assembly segment performing the best and Amritsar West the worst. With 78.80 per cent polling, Budhlada in Bathinda parliamentary constituency has shown the maximum voter participation. The maximum voter turnout has also been from Bathinda parliamentary seat. Amritsar West assembly segment in Amritsar constituency has the lowest turnout at 49.24 per cent.

EC data further shows that all the assembly segments with the highest voter turnout in the Malwa region. The second highest voter turnout was from Fazilka at 78.24 per cent and the third highest was from Jalalabad at 77.97 per cent. Budhlada constituency is represented by AAP MLA Budh Ram and falls under Bathinda Lok Sabha seat from where Baljinder Kaur of AAP, Harsimrat Kaur Badal of SAD, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring of Congress and Sukhpal Khaira of Punjab Ekta Party are locked in a four-corner contest.

Fazilka is represented by Congress MLA Davinder Singh Ghubaya and Jalalabad has SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal as the MLA. Sukhbir is contesting from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency while Davinder’s father, Sher Singh Ghubaya, the sitting MP, is opposing him. The three lowest performing constituencies in the state fall in Amritsar from where Union Minister Hardeep Puri is fighting on BJP ticket against Gurjit Singh Aujla of Congress. All three lowest segments are represented by Congress.

Amritsar West at 49.24 per cent polling is represented by senior Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka. The second lowest turnout in the state is from Amritsar South constituency at 49.59 per cent. Inderbir Singh Bolaria is the Congress MLA from this seat. Amritsar East, represented by Local Bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, has polled 52.45 per cent which is the third lowest turnout in Punjab.

An analysis of the data available further shows that maximum turnout in Doaba region was from the Balachaur assembly segment at 67.91 per cent while in Majha, Pathankot topped at 74.63 per cent polling.

As far as the performance of constituencies of MLAs competing in the polls is concerned, the voting percentage dipped in their assembly segments as compared to the 2017 Assembly elections, in which they had won.

Atam Nagar segment, which is held by Lok Insaf Party president Simarjeet Singh Bains (Ludhiana candidate), showed 58.33 per cent turnout while in 2017 the figure was at 67.82 per cent. Phagwara, which is represented by BJP MLA Som Parkash who is contesting from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat, averaged 64.48 per cent polling while the figure in 2017 stood at 72.68 per cent. Talwandi Sabo, from where Baljinder Kaur of AAP (Bathinda candidate) is the MLA, polled 72.31 per cent, lower than the 2017 figure of 86.20 per cent.

Jaitu, the assembly segment represented by Baldev Singh, PEP candidate from Faridkot polled 66.64 per cent while in 2017 the turnout had been registered at 74.66 per cent. Gidderbaha constituency of Bathinda candidate Raja Warring polled 70.73 per cent as compared to 88.79 per cent in 2017.

In Jalalabad, Ferozepur candidate Sukhbir Badal’s constituency, the polling percentage in 2017 had been 86.91 per cent as compared to 77.97 per cent in 2019 polls. Hoshiarpur Congress candidate Raj Kumar Chabbewal’s constituency of Chabbelwal has polled 64.41 per cent as compared to 74.20 per cent in 2014.

A similar dip in voting took place in Bholath, who’s MLA, Sukhpal Khaira is the candidate from Bathinda. it showed 56.76 per cent polling as compared to 74.95 per cent in 2014. Sangrur candidate SAD MLA Parminder Singh Dhinda’s constituency of Lehra polled 85.87 per cent in 2017 as compared to 75.27 per cent in 2019.