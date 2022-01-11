Final Deliberation: BJP discusses candidates’ list for phases 1&2, decision by weekend

The BJP’s 24-member Uttar Pradesh election committee met here on Monday to discuss the names of probable candidates for 113 constituencies that will go to the polls in the first two phases of the seven-phase Assembly elections that begin on February 10. Sources said the final list was likely to be released on January 15 or January 16 after a meeting of the party’s central leadership in Delhi.

State president Swatantra Dev Singh chaired the meeting in Lucknow on Monday. All the members of the committee, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, were present.

Sources in the party said a list of at least three probables had been drawn up for each seat, and the lists would be sent to the central leadership for the final selection. The central leaders are likely to meet in Delhi in the next couple of days. Party insiders said leaders from Uttar Pradesh might also be present to provide their opinions and feedback.

A senior BJP leader said the party was considering denying tickets to some sitting MLAs who did not measure up to the “public’s expectations”. The party, it is learnt, may consider fielding certain leaders who have recently switched over from other parties if they have a high chance of emerging victorious.

The Election Commission (EC) will issue the notification for the first 58 seats that will go to the polls on

January 14. The last date of nomination for the first phase is January 21. The notification for the 55 seats up for grabs in the second phase will be issued on January 21.

The last date for filing nomination papers for the second phase of the polls is January 28.

In the constituencies at stake in the first phase, the BJP won 53 in the 2017 elections. Of the 55 seats that will go to the polls in the second phase, the ruling party currently has 38 in its bag. The saffron party is contesting the Assembly elections in alliance with the Apna Dal (Sonelal) and the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal, or NISHAD, Party. The final seat-sharing arrangement between the allies has not been decided yet. Both the Apna Dal (Sonelal) and the NISHAD Party are looking to contest more seats in eastern and central UP.