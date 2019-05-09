File separate writ plea to challenge EC orders: Supreme Court to Congress MP

THE SUPREME Court on Wednesday told Congress MP Sushmita Dev that with the Election Commission having decided on complaints by Congress against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for alleged Model Code of Conduct violations, the way forward for her was to file a separate writ petition, challenging the EC orders if she wanted.

Refusing to proceed with a PIL by the Silchar MP, seeking directions to the EC to act on the party’s complaints, a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta said “we do not see how we can go into the merits of the orders passed by the EC without a separate petition”.

The bench gave Dev liberty to challenge the EC orders if she had objections with them.

On May 6, the court had asked the petitioner to bring on record the EC’s impugned orders.

Appearing for Dev, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the bench that the EC had not given detailed reasons for its conclusions and the dissenting opinions were not presented to the petitioners.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi representing the poll panel said “the complaints have been decided by us and decisions communicated to the Congress party”.

He contended that Dev’s PIL was only about the delay on the part of the EC to decide the complaints and that she cannot expand the petition by merely filing affidavits and go into the merits of the orders.

Dwivedi said that the the petitioner had not amended the prayers.The CJI then told Singhvi, “rightly or wrongly…orders have been passed. Challenge in court”.

Dev had in her PIL alleged that the Congress party had submitted 11 complaints against Modi and Shah to the EC, but only two had been decided.