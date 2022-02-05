Fight is between Congress and BJP, don’t waste votes on others: Rahul in Goa

SENIOR CONGRESS leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that the electoral contest in Goa was between his party and the BJP and voters should not “waste” their vote on other parties.

Rahul arrived in Goa on Friday morning for a day-long visit ahead of the Assembly polls on February 14.

“The fight is between the BJP and the Congress, not between other parties. So don’t waste your vote. If you waste your vote, the loss will be yours. We want the Congress government to be formed with a full majority,” he said in a virtual rally he addressed from Sanquelim constituency.

With him in attendance, 37 candidates of the Congress party and three from its alliance partner Goa Forward Party swore loyalty to their parties and pledged not to defect after being elected. Thirty-six Congress candidates had already been administered an oath by priests in a temple, church and a dargah on January 22. While the first pledge was taken with God as witness, the pledge of loyalty taken on Friday was on an affidavit that Rahul would take to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The loyalty pledge was taken at the International Centre in Dona Paula, Panaji.

Rahul also released the party’s manifesto and announced that the Congress will introduce its NYAY scheme in Goa under which poor families will receive Rs 6,000 a month.