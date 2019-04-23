‘Fight between aam aadmi and khaas aadmi’: Warring sleeps at Dalit’s home, 500 mts from Badals’ residence

CALLING THE Lok Sabha contest in Bathinda constituency a fight between “aam aadmi and khaas aadmi”, Congress candidate Amarinder Raja Warring started his campaign at Badal village on Sunday by sleeping on a charpoy at the home of Ram Sharan — a Dalit who lives 500 metres from the Badals’ residence.

During his maiden election in 2012, Warring would have lunch in the homes of Dalits while he was contesting from Gidderbaha in 2012. While SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal welcomed Warring, Union Minister Harsimrat Badal called him a migratory bird as she told mediapersons, "He is not from Bathinda constituency, (he is) an outsider who has come to contest election in Bathinda with no knowledge about the constituency."

Warring also had dinner at Sharan’s house. “I am aware that my contest is with a heavyweight candidate. Bathinda is bastion of Badals where I will be fighting against Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Hence it is a fight between aam aadmi and khas aadmi. So throughout the campaign, I will be sleeping in villages or even in urban areas in the houses of Dalits or even other commoners. During Gidderbaha poll, I used to eat with them, but now I will be staying overnight as well. I will not be going to my house till the time campaign is over,” he said.

SAD-BJP are yet to declare their candidate for Bathinda.

Ram Sharan, who lives in a semi-pucca house close to the Badals’ mansion, said, “Last time, I voted for Congress and soon after the poll result, I had been booked in a false case. I remained in jail for 18 days before I was released on bail. This is a threat in the village where Badals force us to vote for them and punish us if we don’t.”

“How many times has Harsimrat Badal come to your house. Did she ever ask you about your needs?,” Warring asked Sharan, who replied, “No one from SAD came to our house.”

On Monday evening, the Congress candidate stayed in SAD-dominated Tarmala village of Lambi constituency, which is also Parkash Singh Badal’s Vidhan Sabha constituency and part of Bathinda parliamentary constituency. “As I am a commoner, this election is between a farmer’s son and Badal bahu. Congress is seeking the welfare of poo,” he said. SAD leaders meanwhile called his campaign “drama”.