Ferozepur Jhirka (Haryana) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ferozepur Jhirka (Haryana) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Ferozepur Jhirka assembly constituency will go to polls on October 21. In the last assembly elections, the seat was won by Naseem Ahmed of the INLD by a margin of 3245 votes. Naseem Ahmed defeated IND candidate Mamman Khan.

The 2014 state assembly elections in Haryana were held on 90 seats. 45 as the majority mark. 17 constituencies were reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. The BJP had won 47 seats and Manohar Lal Khattar was elected as the chief minister of the state. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won 18 seats while the Congress could manage only 17 seats.

Over 73 per cent of the 1.63 crore eligible voters exercised their franchise. The polling took place on October 15, 2014.

Four major parties contested the election – the Indian National Congress (INC), INLD, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC). Others that contested the elections included candidates from the Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India, Communist Party (Marxist), Samajwadi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal (an alliance partner of BJP in neighbouring Punjab), other regional parties and independents.

