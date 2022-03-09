Ferozepur City (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ferozepur City (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Ferozepur City Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Parminder Singh Pinki. The Ferozepur City seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Ferozepur City ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

ferozepur city Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Parminder Singh Pinki INC 0 Graduate 57 Rs 10,34,81,168 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 8,10,914 ~ 8 Lacs+ Kashmir Singh IND 0 10th Pass 66 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Kumar SHS 0 Graduate Professional 25 Rs 25,11,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 5,91,840 ~ 5 Lacs+ Narinder Singh AAP 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 16,31,56,485 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 1,76,73,337 ~ 1 Crore+ Parminder Singh IND 0 Others 56 Rs 22,05,547 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj IND 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajinder IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 11,20,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh BSP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 12,87,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhpal Singh BJP 1 Graduate 52 Rs 41,20,21,115 ~ 41 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Tejinder Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 91,94,893 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

