Ferozepur: Caste key in sitting MP’s bid to be a ‘giant killer’

In Ghubaya, the native village of sitting Ferozepur MP Sher Singh Ghubaya, residents say that the Rai Sikh community will decide who to vote for in a day or two before the polling day.

“Situation is very fluid as of now and things will be clear only in a day or two. It is very simple. In case Sukhbir Badal (SAD chief and party candidate) pays them money, the Rai Sikhs will vote for him. Otherwise, we have Sher Singh Ghubaya who is one of us and we know he cannot spend that much money,” says a voter who did not wish to be identified. Former Akali leader, Ghubaya, was chosen by the Congress over other party leaders from the constituency associated with party for long.

The Rai Sikh community which has nearly 2.5 lakh out of total 15 lakh voters in Ferozepur is known to tilt political scales in the constituency. What makes Rai Sikh community’s voting power decisive is that the community votes together with a high voting percentage.

The sentiment of Ghubaya resident finds an echo about 60 km away in Malout, a town and one of nine the Assembly segments in Ferozepur.

Malout resident Gurcharan Singh, a Ghubaya sympathiser who is not a Rai Sikh, said: “It will all depend how much money Sukhbir Badal spends to get Rai Sikh commmunity votes. He has a lot of money and it should not be a problem for him.”

“Ghubaya had to leave Akali Dal with a heavy heart when all options were sealed,” said Singh, sitting on a scooter at Malout’s Gandhi chowk and waiting for Ghubaya to address a gathering there.

In 2009, Sukhbir contested for the first time from Jalalabad. He had to get elected as an MLA to become deputy CM after he quit as a Lok Sabha MP. Sher Singh Ghubaya, the then Akali legislator of Jalalabad, had stepped down to make way for Sukhbir from the seat.

“Eh taan oh gal hoyee ki agg mangan gayi si, chulhe di maalkan bann baithi (It is like a proverb that a woman went to borrow some fire from neighbour, but went on to occupy the fireplace),” Gurcharan Singh said in reference to Sukhbir now taking on Ghubaya. A brass band owner from the area, Ved Parkash, is all praise for Badal family. “Badal village is 17 kilometers from here. We can cycle to Badal village to get our works done,” said Ved Parkash.

In Jalalabad, Nipun, a youth who runs a petrol pump, cites development works done by the Badals “Multipurpose sports stadium, girls college, renovating schools, under construction bridge, drainage system in colonies inhabited by people from economically weaker sections,” he counts as he bats for Sukhbir.

A Rai Sikh, Karamjit Singh, a resident of nearby Sohna Sandar village who headed Fazilka unit of Dalit wing of SAD, said, “Rai Sikh community will vote keeping in view the development and not any community diktat. Gone are the days.”

After spending initial few days in Ferozepur and projecting himself as the next Punjab CM in his speeches, Sukhbir Badal is on a whirlwind tour of other constituencies to garner support for party candidates. In total contrast, Ghubaya is campaigning hard, visiting villages and towns Assembly constituency wise. Sukhbir takes a swipe at Ghubaya’s campaign by saying “bhajya firda” (He is running from village to village).

Across a number of Assembly segments, the campaign looks low key affair in terms of hoardings of both leaders and parties. Across long stretches, election atmosphere seems missing on the ground.

At a village in Malout recently, Ghubaya called his opponent Sukhbir “sarmayedaar, dhanaadh and hankaari (capitalist, rich and arrogant)”.

“Ferozepur di election te saari duniya di nazar hai (The world is watching the Ferozepur election),” says Ghubaya, underlining that: “Muqabla us insaan naal jis ne Guru Granth Sahib di beadbi keeti te do dhai saal doshian di madad keeti ate koyee action nahi hon dita. Poori duniya di nazar aa ki Ferozepur de lok ki faisla karde han. Ki lok ohna nu vote paunge jina ne Guru Granth Sahib di beadbi keeti jaan Congress nu vote paunge jine hamesha lokaan di sewa keeti (The world is watching the Ferozepur election to know which way people vote. Whether they will vote for those who desecrated Guru Granth Sahib or for that has always served the people.” Ghubaya tells people during his campaign, urging them to give “dhobi patka (crushing defeat)” to Sukhbir.

Gubhaya’s native village largely presents a picture in neglect. There are two panchayats — Ghubaya and Chakk Ghubaya. While the sarpanch of Ghubaya Harkishan, a Chaudhary, is Ghubaya supporter, the Chakk Ghubaya sarpanch Paramjit Singh is an Akali leader backing Sukhbir. Paramjit says Ghubaya’s own relatives, including his brother, were not with him.