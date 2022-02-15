Fearing negative impact on UP prospects due to farm protest, BJP yet to pitch Khattar in Punjab

With campaigning in poll-bound Punjab in its last leg, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is was yet to campaign there in favour of the BJP candidates.

Punjab goes to polls on February 20 and the campaigning comes to an end on February 18 evening. Khattar is one of the 30 leaders named as star campaigner by the BJP for Punjab. He is also the only other BJP chief minister, apart from Himachal Pradesh’s Jai Ram Thakur, to make it to the list. Thakur has already addressed rallies in Punjab.

On Saturday (February 12), Khattar was scheduled to address three rallies including at Gill and Jagraon constituencies in Ludhiana district and another one in Kapurthala. However, all three rallies were cancelled at the last minute. Instead, he departed from Chandigarh in a helicopter and went to Gurgaon.

Punjab and Haryana BJP units claimed that Khattar’s programmes were cancelled Friday night due to his other engagements and had nothing to do with the farmers’ protest against party leaders’ rallies in Punjab. Sources, however, disclosed that several BJP leaders were shying away from addressing rallies in Punjab as it “may impact party’s prospects in Uttar Pradesh”.

“There is a possibility that if BJP’s star campaigners face farmers’ protests, it will leave a poor impact on the party’s prospects in Uttar Pradesh where the polling is already going on. It is possible to avoid such a negative publicity…certain leaders might have avoided certain constituencies or certain dates to campaign in Punjab,” a senior Haryana BJP leader told The Indian Express.

A close aide of Khattar, however, told The Indian Express that he was likely to campaign in Punjab’s Rajpura, Patiala and Sangrur on Tuesday.

At least six districts of Punjab — SAS Nagar, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda and Sri Muktsar Sahib — share borders with several Haryana districts including Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa.

Similarly, several Haryana districts, including Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Faridabad and Palwal, share boundaries with Uttar Pradesh.

In 2017 Assembly elections, Congress had won 77 seats while AAP won 20 seats. BJP had won three seats in alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal that bagged 15 seats, the latter’s worst tally ever.

On Monday, Khattar was in Nuh and inaugurated district prison there. He was expected to reach Chandigarh late evening.

Khattar, in the past amid farmers’ agitation against three central farm legislations, and several of his cabinet colleagues had faced immense protests across Haryana. Farmer unions are still protesting against BJP leaders in Punjab.

Besides Khattar, deputy CM and senior JJP leader Dushyant Chautala had also not gone to Punjab for campaigning in favour of any candidate or political party. Dushyant’s grandfather and Indian National Lok Dal supremo Om Prakash Chautala, however, had gone to Lambi earlier this month and campaigned for his friend and Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal.

Although Dushyant was not available for comments, JJP’s sources disclosed that there were no such plans for the JJP leader to go and campaign in Punjab, so far.