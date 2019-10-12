Fear of vote split brings a change: Poll talk centred around ‘bhaichara’ and Ravidas temple demolition

For a city where elections have always centered around communal clashes, it comes as a welcome relief that this time the discussions in Phagwara often is about “aapsi bhaichara” (harmony). Phagwara is one of the four Assembly constituencies in Punjab where bypolls will be held on October 21. The bypoll to Phagwara seat was necessitated after BJP’s sitting MLA Som Prakash got elected to Lok Sabha from Phagwara.

Phagwara city is home to a cross section of groups, communities and sects. Over the past decade, the city has remained witness to countless clashes between them, possibly the reason why the issue was kept alive during elections here.

But this bypoll, the situation is a little different. Most candidates are steering clear of the local communal issues and are instead focusing on the demolition of the centuries-old Guru Ravidas Temple in Delhi’s Tughlakabad area to target the BJP.

A former Congress councillor points out that this is because political parties do not want to divide their votes in a city that is home to Dalits, Ambedkarites, Sikhs and Muslims. Moreover, Phagwara is a reserved constituency with a sizeable presence of presence of members of the Ravidas community and a fair presence of Valmikis (nearly 15,000 voters). The two communities together comprise nearly 50 per cent of the constituency’s population.

The temple

The Ravidas community says that the temple was built on a plot of land allocated by the then emperor of Delhi, Sikander Lodhi. It is said that Guru Ravidas had spent three days at spot where the temple was built. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had demolished the temple, said to have been built in 15th century, in August this year. The demolition was carried out on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The temple’s demolition had led to a series of protests in places such as Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. Protesters had then threatened to block the NH-1, which is where Phagwara city is located.

Political outfits’ opinion

BSP state president Jasvir Singh Garhi, while campaigning for party candidate Thekedar Bhagwan Singh, has been taking up the temple issue at every public meeting and has warned the Modi government at Centre of “dire consequences” over this issue. He says that the community will teach the government a lesson if the temple of their Guru was not constructed at the same place. “An issue of Ram Janmabhoom has been hanging fire for generations and every proceeding related to it is handled with utmost caution, but the same has not happened in case of the Guru Ravidas temple, which has hurt the community deeply,” Garhi told the Indian Express.

Congress candidate Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, a former IAS officer who resigned from the government service to contest the election, met people from the “general” category recently, where he spoke of a “friendly environment” between all communities.

“Under the nose of the BJP, the temple of Guru Ravidas was demolished in Delhi, which is a big setback for Dalits,” said former Congress minister Joginder Mann, who has been raising the issue at public meetings.

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) candidate Jarnail Nangal, who was leading the protests of Dalit groups following the 2018 clash over Gol Chowk, is also talking about the development of the city and “misrule” of the state government.

Meanwhile, the Ravidas temple issue has not been mentioned once by BJP candidate Rajesh Bagha.

Incidentally, following the protests over the demolition, the Supreme Court had directed the authorities to ensure that no law and order situation is created politically or otherwise. The top court had also warned against politicising the temple’s demolition and said it would initiate contempt proceedings against those provoking protests and demonstrations.

Already a petition has been filed by two former members of Parliament — Ashok Tanwar and Pradeep Jain Aditya – seeking Supreme Court’s permission to reconstruct the temple, saying it is a pious site and prayers were held there for last 500-600 years.

The 2018 Gol Chowk clash

A major incident that had left Phagwara boiling has found little or no mention in poll dialogue these days. Tension gripped the city on the eve of Dr B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 12, 2018, following an attempt by some activists to rename ‘Gol Chowk’ as ‘Samvidhan chowk’. Dalits and members of right wing organisations had confronted each other at around midnight and some bullets were fired as well. A Dalit boy, Bobby, had died after a bullet hit him in the head. The city had remained tense for a month and around 3,000 police personnel were put on duty to control the situation. The incident was first pitted as a ‘Dalit vs Shiv Sena’ clash, and later as a ‘Dalit vs General Samaj’ issue.

In February this year again, there was a violent clash between two communities in which three persons were injured. As per the police, a group of Dalit youths had attacked Rahul Karwal, the nephew of jailed Shiv Sena leader Inderjit Karwal. Soon after the attack, Rahul’s friends and local shopkeepers gathered and attacked the other group resulting in a clash.

“No one is talking about Gol Chowk and Bobby now because such issues will divide their votebank and candidates need the votes of all communities,” said the former Congress councillor.

A senior police officer said that in Phagwara, half their time is consumed in sorting out minor skirmishes that erupt among the various groups as any small issue here has the potential to catapult into a major one. “When notorious people from one group start forming a gang, people of other communities feel unsafe and they also start forming such gangs,” the officer added.

“These groups always try to show their muscle might, sometimes by blocking the national highway and sometimes by shutting the markets,” said shopkeeper Surjit Singh, adding that some leaders are patronising these groups.