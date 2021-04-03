Fear communal tension: Suvendu brother to DM

Disgruntled TMC Lok Sabha MP Dibyendu Adhikari on Friday wrote to the Purba Medinipur district magistrate and expressed apprehension about an outbreak of communal tension in the high profile Nandigram constituency, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was TMC candidate against his brother Suvendu.

“Considering the present political situation in the area, I personally apprehend that the existing communal harmony may be blatantly disrupted, resulting in complete ruin in normal peaceful living of the people residing here,” Dibyendu wrote in the letter. He thanked the district magistrate, who is also the district electoral officer, for holding a “peaceful” election in Nandigram on April 1.

In the morning, a group of people protested against the Central Forces for allegedly using objectionable words against villagers during patrolling at Bheturia area in Nandigram. Police brought the situation under control.