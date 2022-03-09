Fazilnagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Fazilnagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Fazilnagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ganga. The Fazilnagar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Fazilnagar ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

fazilnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anurag Kumar Srivastava IND 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 1,87,118 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Birja Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 50 Rs 14,34,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harishchandra Yadav AAP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 1,79,67,243 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,598 ~ 3 Thou+ Iliyas BSP 1 Post Graduate 56 Rs 1,33,26,647 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,71,231 ~ 15 Lacs+ Mariyam Khatoon IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 46,40,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nand Lal Gupta Vidrohi IND 1 Post Graduate 56 Rs 13,93,600 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Navratan Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 7,13,314 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saharun Nisha IND 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 5,20,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarvdev Lal Jan Adhikar Party 0 Literate 49 Rs 4,59,06,050 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Sunil Alias Manoj Singh INC 1 Post Graduate 38 Rs 19,22,812 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Kumar Kushwaha BJP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 1,03,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Swami Prasad Maurya SP 1 Post Graduate 67 Rs 4,16,07,390 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar Pathak IND 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 1,07,135 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinai Prakash Srivastava IND 0 Post Graduate 66 Rs 5,79,66,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Fazilnagar candidate of from Ganga Uttar Pradesh. Fazilnagar Election Result 2017

fazilnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ganga BJP 0 Post Graduate 80 Rs 81,67,000 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 13,49,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Ajimullah Peace Party 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 60,71,717 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 3,84,692 ~ 3 Lacs+ Archana Pandey IND 0 Doctorate 46 Rs 4,00,90,291 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Birja IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 10,56,100 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish BSP 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 6,36,00,032 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jawahar Lal Yadav RLD 2 Not Given 53 Rs 8,06,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohan CPI 1 12th Pass 38 Rs 27,20,571 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nandlal Gupt Vidrohi IND 1 Post Graduate 55 Rs 3,27,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkumar IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 14,87,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajmangal Bahujan Mukti Party 3 12th Pass 46 Rs 57,76,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Saroj Ahamad NCP 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 1,34,080 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shahroon Nisa IND 1 Graduate 32 Rs 96,500 ~ 96 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil IND 1 Post Graduate 33 Rs 8,95,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Bhartiya Sarvodaya Party 0 Graduate 40 Rs 3,18,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vishwnath SP 0 Post Graduate 78 Rs 2,74,92,222 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Fazilnagar candidate of from Ganga Singh Kushwaha Uttar Pradesh. Fazilnagar Election Result 2012

fazilnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ganga Singh Kushwaha BJP 0 Post Graduate 69 Rs 68,06,000 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Azimullah PECP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 36,01,200 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Babunandan Singh RSMD 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 1,04,02,200 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,10,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Bhagwat ARVP 0 Graduate 62 Rs 21,15,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Birja IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 2,31,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kalamuddin BSP 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 38,19,882 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kashi NLP 1 Graduate 40 Rs 20,19,336 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishnanand IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 11,84,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nandlal Gupta (vidrohi) IND 1 Post Graduate 46 Rs 1,19,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Phoolchand JD(U) 1 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 54,99,000 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Seema IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 36,88,195 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shambhu NCP 0 Graduate 41 Rs 15,40,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,183 ~ 2 Lacs+ Shamshad All India Minorities Front 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 5,81,800 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Shashi INC 1 Post Graduate 59 Rs 2,10,61,202 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil RPD 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 7,45,100 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh IND 0 Graduate 45 Rs 69,77,332 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Tayab Husain LD 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 14,14,960 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Umesh Chandra LJP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 92,86,000 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vishwanath SP 0 Post Graduate 73 Rs 1,57,97,292 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,38,312 ~ 1 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

