Fazilnagar clash: FIR against Maurya’s son and daughter

Police on Wednesday registered cross-FIRs against leaders and workers of the Samajwadi Party and BJP, including Badaun MP Sanghmitra Maurya and her brother Ashok Maurya, over a clash that took place between their supporters in the Fazilnagar assembly constituency in Kushinagar district a day before.

Sanghmitra, a BJP MP, is the daughter of SP candidate Swami Prasad Maurya, who was a minister in the Yogi Adityanath’s BJP government till he quit the party in January. He is pitted against BJP’s Surendra Kushwaha.

While BJP accused Maurya’s son and daughter of attacking a convoy of Kushwaha, the SP alleged attack on its workers while canvassing. In all, seven persons were injured in the incident. No one has been arrested in the cases that were registered against “hundreds” of persons, mostly unnamed, at Bishanpura police station. Additional Superintendent of Police (Kushinagar) Ritesh Kumar Singh said they are trying to arrest the accused.

District Magistrate S Rajalingam said it was found in a video that the incident occurred when SP and BJP workers came face to face at a railway crossing on Tuesday. They raised slogans against each others and even pelted each others with stones. The SP candidate, he claimed, was allowed to take only one vehicle along with his car and BJP had taken permission to hold a rally. Fazilnagar will got to the polls on Thursday.

Dipraj Kharwar, a BJP leader, in his complaint said that they were attacked by the accused, including Ashok and Sanghmitra Maurya, with sticks and firearms when they reached Khanwapatti village. The SP workers also damaged several of their vehicles, injuring four persons, he added.

The FIR registered under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 352 (assault or criminal force), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 392 (robbery) has named 25 people, including the MP and her brother. BJP district unit president Prem Chandra Mishra said, “The SP men attacked us because they are fearing loss in the polls. They had brought criminals from other districts to disturb law and order. He alleged that Sanghmitra was threatening people and is helping her father in the election.

The second FIR names 18 people by name, including BJP’s Tamkuhiraj block pramukh Vashist Rai, and “hundreds” of unidentified persons. SP district chief Manoj Yadav said the BJP workers actually intended to attack Swami Prasad Maurya.

Maurya’s son held for poll code violation

Ashok Maurya, the son of Samajwadi Party’s Fazilnagar candidate and former minister Swami Prasad Maurya, was taken to a police station for questioning after he was allegedly found distributing money and canvassing in the area in violation of the model code of conduct. Soon after the Kushinagar administration and police got information, a team was rushed to the spot which found seven-eight persons and three vehicles present there.

District Magistrate S Rajalingam said it was a clear violation of the poll code because a person who is not a voter in a segment should not be present there before 48 hours of voting. (ENS)